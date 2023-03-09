This Is the Cheapest Time to Book a Vacation Rental, According to Airbnb Data

With family travel in mind, the vacation rental company compiled data including most popular travel times, locations, and when to save.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023
Two mothers packing suitcases for holiday with children
Photo:

10'000 Hours/Getty Images

Vacation rentals are a great way to save money while all being together, and a new global Airbnb report shows that’s even more true for families.

In fact, families can rent a two bedroom, two bathroom space for about the same price as a hotel room at a major chain, according to the report, which was based on publicly available fourth quarter financial reporting.

“After a multi-hour flight with two kids, waiting for their luggage and a rental car line, the last thing most families want to deal with is long check-in lines, crowded lobbies, living out of a suitcase for a week due to lack of space, large additional costs for an adjoining room for the kids, and hundreds of dollars in room service and dining out,” Airbnb wrote in the report, adding, “families likely booked Airbnb listings because of the value and space they received compared to what hotel rooms offer.”

In 2022, Airbnb said the site saw a 60 percent increase in family travel, compared to pre-pandemic in 2019. And more than half of those stays lasted between two and six nights.

Fall and winter were the most affordable times for budget-conscious families to travel when listings averaged less than $50 per person, per night in October, November, and December.

A vacation rental definitely comes with more space: about a quarter of Airbnb listings have three or more bedrooms and nearly 90 percent are equipped with a kitchen. And they often have amenities specifically geared toward children, like the more than 1 million listings that include cribs.

Families also didn’t limit themselves last year in their destination choices, picking vacations in major cities across the world. Paris was the most popular choice for families in 2022, according to Airbnb, followed by London, Melbourne, New York City, and Rome.

Specifically for families in the U.S. the top destination was San Diego, Airbnb additionally confirmed Travel + Leisure. That was followed by New York City, Panama City Beach, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

Families also opted for a variety of vacation types, searching for pools, beach access, skiing opportunities, tropical trips, and proximity to national parks.

Another great way to save money on Airbnb is to check the ‘New’ category when searching, which includes homes added to the site within the past 10 weeks that often have an attractive starting price.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Texas Airbnb
This Search Filter on Airbnb Might Help You Find the Most Affordable Vacation Rentals
Mother, child and father hiking along the coast line - Newman Family, year long trip
I'm on a Year-long Trip With a Toddler and I've Never Checked a Bag — Here's How I Do It
A mature woman wakes up and stretches in early morning light
The Best Time to Book a Hotel to Save Money
Aerial view of the medieval village of Castelfalfi in Tuscany, Italy
These Are the Cheapest Times to Fly to Italy
Cartagena, Old city and New City
The 18 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2023
Exterior view of back of white single story mod home and swimming pool with Table Mountain in the background
The 14 Most Wish-listed New Vacation Rentals on Airbnb — Including an 'Invisible House' in California and a Nova Scotia Tree House
Park City, Utah, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial
These Are the Top Ski Destinations in America, According to New Data
Rome skyline and Piazza Navona at sunset seen from above, Lazio, Italy
8 Best Places to Live in Italy for a Better Quality of Life
Guests walk down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort
These Are the Cheapest Times to Go to Disney World, According to Experts
SIXT Rental Car fleet at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Save Up to 30% off Rental Cars with Sixt's January Sale
Airline passengers, some not wearing face masks following the end of Covid-19 public transportation rules, wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint to clear security before boarding to flights in the airport terminal in Denver, Colorado on April 19, 2022
2022 by the Numbers: A Look Back on the Year That Travel Returned
A mature couple walk up the entrance of a luxury villa
How to Make More Money Renting Out Your Home, According to Airbnb Superhosts
Living room in boho style
How to Design the Perfect Vacation Rental, According to an Airbnb Stylist
A passenger waiting for flight with scenic mountain view
The Best Day to Score Cheap Flights — and When to Book to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Alleys of Gothic Quarter and Barcelona Cathedral, Barcelona, Spain
These Destinations Have Some of the Cheapest Fall Flights, According to Expedia
Aerial view of car driving scenic road through Olympic National Park
The Best Road Trip Apps That Help You Find Cheap Gas, Avoid Traffic, and More