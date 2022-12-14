News Airbnb Is Increasing Efforts to Prevent Discrimination During Booking Process — What to Know “Airbnb is built on trust, and we will continue to innovate and design new products and initiatives that increase acceptance and combat bias,” CEO Brian Chesky said. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/Getty Images Airbnb expanded access to its "instant book" feature and introduced other measures in an effort to prevent discrimination. The company is making more people eligible to use instant book, a feature which allows guests to book a listing without requiring approval from the host, according to the company. Airbnb first made the feature more accessible in November, however an increased effort was announced this week. The move is one aspect of the company’s effort to improve the booking success rate for people of color, and specifically Black people. Currently, guests perceived as white have a 94.1% booking success rate, while guests perceived as Black have a 91.4% booking success rate. “Airbnb is built on trust, and we will continue to innovate and design new products and initiatives that increase acceptance and combat bias,” Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. “Important insights… will drive our work to make Airbnb a place where everyone feels welcome. We can’t do this work alone, and our partners have given us incredibly valuable feedback. I’m deeply grateful for their insight.” A spokesperson for Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure. In 2020, the company launched "Project Lighthouse," a research effort aimed at informing the best ways to "help combat racial discrimination and bias that Black users and other people of color have faced when using Airbnb." Earlier this year, Airbnb tested a program in Oregon in which guests names were hidden, replacing them with their initials. Airbnb is also working to make it more likely guests receive a review after a stay since guests who have more reviews are more likely to be accepted by a host. Currently, Airbnb said guests who are perceived to be Black or Latino/Hispanic have fewer reviews than guests who are perceived to be white or Asian. Additionally, the company will audit rejections to ensure they aren’t discriminatory. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit