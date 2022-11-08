Airbnb Is Getting More Transparent About Prices and Rolling Out More 'Reasonable' Checkout Rules — What to Know

Starting next month, the company will display total prices allowing guests to see the cost of a listing including fees.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022
Couple walking with luggage in apartment during staycation
Photo:

Kentaroo Tryman/Getty Images

Airbnb is introducing more price transparency in the United States and beyond, rolling out a feature to display total costs, including fees, and urging hosts to implement “reasonable” checkout requests.

Starting next month, the company will display a booking's total pricing allowing guests to see the final cost of a listing, including fees, an Airbnb spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. Fees often include a cleaning fee and service fee. 

The company will also prioritize the total price over the basic nightly rate in the search ranking algorithm, ranking listings with the best total prices higher in search results, according to Airbnb. The total price will include fees before taxes and will be displayed in search results and on the map, filter, and listing pages. 

Travelers in the U.S. can currently see the total price for a property by hovering over a grayed out number, but going forward it will be the only number they see for a listing. The expansion of this tool comes after Airbnb rolled out total pricing in some markets in 2019, including in Europe and the United Kingdom, the Airbnb spokesperson told T+L. Total pricing is also available in Australia, Canada, and Korea.

Additionally, Airbnb will provide “guidance” to hosts on what checkout requests are considered “reasonable” and require them to be displayed before guests book. The updated guidance comes as memes of over-the-top checkout requests have circulated on the internet, comparing the company’s short term rentals to hotels.

“Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb,” the company wrote in a statement. “But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors — just like they would when leaving their own home.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
11-best-travel-laundry-bags-of-2022-tout
The 11 Best Travel Laundry Bags of 2022
An interior view of a busy Heathrow Airport in London
London’s Heathrow Airport Will End Passenger Limits This Month — What to Know
Google logo is displayed on a smartphone screen
Google to Disable Booking Feature for Flights — Here’s Why
Beach at the Maldives, Conrad Rangali
15 Airlines That Allow You to Book Flights Now and Pay Later
Best Gifts for Travelers
The 50 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2022
Little girls travelling joyfully with mom on airplane
How the Department of Transportation Is Helping Families Sit Together on Flights — Without the Fees
Castello di Vicarello, Tuscany, Italy
Airbnb Luxe Has the Platform's Best Rentals — Here Are 10 of Our Top Picks
Freelancer working with laptop and sitting on deck chair near the pool at resort on summer vacation.
These Are the Most Affordable Destinations for Long-term Stays in the U.S. and Canada, According to Airbnb
United's Classified restaurant at Newark International Airport
This Secret Fine-dining Restaurant Hiding in Newark Airport Just Reopened — Here's How to Score an Invite
Denver skyline
Where to Stay in Denver: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
Airbnb app and screen
Airbnb Launches New Search Feature to Help Travelers Find Any Type of Home — From A-frame Cabins to Castles
Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers
The 55 Best Gift Cards for Travel Lovers in 2022
Netherlands, Amsterdam, woman writing postcards in a street cafe
7 Websites for Finding a Pen Pal Online
Airbnb
Airbnb's New Features Include Flexible Booking, Unique Stays, and Wi-Fi Perfect for WFH
Plumber working on pipes under kitchen sink
15 Rules for Every First-Time Airbnb Host
Travel Tech Essentials
23 Travel Tech Essentials That Will Upgrade Every Part of Your Trip