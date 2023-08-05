This Airline Is Offering Major Savings on Flights to Tahiti — When to Book

It just got easier and cheaper to escape to paradise with a flash sale from Air Tahiti Nui from Los Angeles.

The flash sale, which must be booked by Aug. 10, has flights to the French Polynesian island starting at just $802 per person, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on travel from Oct. 20 through Dec. 15 and from Jan. 20, 2024, through March 31, 2024.

“The Islands of Tahiti have long been a favorite destination for travelers of all ages… our LAX flash sale offers Angelinos the chance to escape to paradise with the best price on the market,” Caroline Borawski, the vice president of the Americas at Air Tahiti Nui, told T+L, adding, “As the summer season draws to a close, visitors to the islands can expect less crowds, gorgeous weather, and an immersive journey with Air Tahiti Nui.”

The $802 fares are round-trip from Los Angeles International Airport in the airline’s Moana Economy class, which includes a free checked bag, meals and alcohol, a pillow, blanket, and an amenity kit.

There are also no blackout dates or minimum stay requirements during the sale period.

In addition to the flash sale, Air Tahiti Nui is offering savings on family getaways from Los Angeles and Seattle. A flight and 5-night hotel package at the Te Moana Tahiti Resort from Los Angeles, for example, starts at just $1,476 per person in a garden view 2-bedroom duplex suite, based on four people in a room.

The family promotion must be booked by Aug. 31

Air Tahiti Nui, which is one of T+L readers’ favorite international airlines, flies from Tahiti to both Los Angeles and Seattle in the United States. The airline also flies to Paris, Tokyo, and Auckland, and has codeshare partnerships with both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.