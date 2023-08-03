Score 1 Million Miles With This Airline's Giveaway — How to Enter

Travelers can either enter the contest for free or be automatically entered when purchasing a Air Tahiti Nui flight.

Michael Cappetta
August 3, 2023
Travelers now have the chance to win enough airline miles to last for many trips to come.

Air Tahiti Nui's “Share The Love” contest will give away a total of 1,000,000 airline miles from the loyalty program in increments of 25,000 miles each to winning travelers.

As for the ‘sharing’ component of the contest, each winner who gets the prize of 25,000 miles, can give 25,000 to a person of their choice. The original winner also receives a private helicopter flight courtesy of Tahiti Nui Helicopters.

The contest comprises of two rounds. Travelers can either enter the contest for free on the airline's website or be automatically entered when purchasing a Air Tahiti Nui flight — by Sept. 30 of this year — for travel between now and Sept. 30, 2024. Entries are limited to one per person.

People who submit entries for the contest during the month of August will be entered into the Sept. 6, drawing and hopeful winners who enter in the month of September, the drawing will take place on Oct. 4. If a person does not win in the September drawing, they will automatically be entered into the October drawing, according to the contest's rules

The contest was originally announced as a celebration of the airline’s 25th anniversary earlier this year. 

Air Tahiti Nui operates flights to Tahiti, French Polynesia, France, New Zealand, Australia, and Japan. Within the United States, the airline operates in Los Angeles and Seattle, and has partnerships with American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to connect to additional destinations. 

The airline primarily uses the Boeing 787-9 in which they call the “Tahitian Dreamliner”. Air Tahiti Nui was recently named to Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards in the “10 Favorite International Airlines of 2023” category. 

