Score a Discounted Flight to New Zealand From NYC, Los Angeles, and More — Here's When to Book

A new Air New Zealand sale has flights from the United States to Auckland and beyond starting at less than $1,000.

Published on September 8, 2023
An Airbus SE A320-232 aircraft operated by Air New Zealand Ltd. takes off at Wellington International Airport
Photo:

Mark Coote/Getty Images

Flying across the world just got more affordable thanks to an Air New Zealand sale that has flights from the United States to Auckland and beyond starting at less than $1,000.

The sale, which must be booked by Sept. 26, has discounts on flights from all of Air New Zealand’s U.S. gateways to the country, the airline told Travel + Leisure. As part of the promotion, travelers can also add other cities in New Zealand to their itinerary for no extra cost, including Wellington and Queenstown.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen continued high demand for travel to New Zealand across the US and Canada,” Ben Evers-Swindell, Air New Zealand’s general manager, America, said in a statement provided to T+L. “As customers look to escape the upcoming northern winter and head to the southern hemisphere for some sunshine, we’re increasing our capacity from key North American ports to meet this growing demand.”

Evers-Swindell added: “We expect sale fares to fly out the door, so recommend customers get in quick!”

The sale requires travelers purchase their tickets at least 28 days before flying and stay for a minimum of 7 days. Eligible dates vary by destination.

As part of the sale, flights to Auckland start at just $975 from Honolulu, start at just $1,175 from both Los Angeles and San Francisco, start at just $1,375 from both Houston and Chicago, and start at just $1,775 from New York City.

Travelers who want to splurge can book business class flights to Auckland starting at $4,438 from Honolulu and starting at $7,275 from Los Angeles. 

Traveling on Air New Zealand got a lot more comfortable earlier this year when the airline introduced a new “Economy Stretch” cabin class, which features 39 percent more legroom. The airline also offers economy travelers the option to book a Skycouch, which turns three seats into a makeshift bed.

Next year, the airline plans to introduce an Economy Skynest, which will feature six sleeping pods passengers can take turns using.

