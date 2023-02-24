Air New Zealand Introduces New, Spacious, Economy Class — What to Know

The 12 hour and 55 minute flight from Los Angeles to Auckland will soon be a little more spacious for select passengers aboard Air New Zealand.

This week the carrier announced the launch of “Economy Stretch,” a new cabin class that provides 39 percent more legroom, for a total seat pitch of 35 inches. The new class of service — which will be available for booking beginning on February 27 — also includes a pillow, headset, and complimentary advanced seat selection.

The new service will cost $175 NZD, or about $108 USD. There will be 42 "Economy Stretch" seats available for purchase on the Los Angeles/Auckland route.

"Customers have told us they want more room to relax, and at a competitive price. Economy Stretch answers this challenge, with some luxury for the legs all while enjoying our renowned in-flight service, Kiwi cuisine and wine, and seat-back entertainment.” said Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer Office in a statement.

For comparison, Air New Zealand’s “Economy Stretch” 35-inch seat pitch is slightly larger than the 34” seat pitch for passengers on board United Airlines Economy Plus and Delta’s Comfort+.

This isn't the first time Air New Zealand has shown that space is priority for their passengers. Last summer, the airline announced Economy Skynest, or sleeping pods located in the back of the aircraft where passengers can take turns getting rest in a flatbed.

Air New Zealand has also previously innovated in the long-haul economy market with the launch of the Economy Skycouch which allows passengers to purchase and use three economy seats as a makeshift bed.