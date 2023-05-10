Economy is about to get way more comfortable as Air New Zealand revealed more details about its innovative Skynest bunk bed concept.

The Skynest, which is expected to debut on the company’s ultra-long haul flights starting in September 2024, will feature six pods, each with a full-size pillow, sheets and a blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, a personal device USB outlet, a ventilation outlet, and a seatbelt for potential turbulence, Air New Zealand shared with Travel + Leisure. The pods are expected to cost about NZ$400 to NZ$600 (about $253 to $379) for a 4 hour session.

The pods, which will be located between the premium economy and economy sections, will initially be available on the airline’s Auckland to New York and Auckland to Chicago routes.

Each passenger will be allowed to book one session in the sleep pods. When the session is over, the lights will “gently come on” and crew will wake anyone who is still sleeping.

Bedding will be changed between each session with a 30 minute transition time built in.

Fraser Clements/Courtesy of Air New Zealand

“Our 83-year history is marked by a commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Skynest is the latest example, and we're proud to be leading the way with this world-first cabin feature,” Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said in a statement shared with T+L. “With our ultra-long haul routes to destinations such as New York and Chicago, Skynest provides a unique and innovative way for our passengers to rest and recharge, making their journey with us even more enjoyable.”

Beyond the Skynest, Air New Zealand offers economy passengers the opportunity to book an Economy Skycouch, which turns a row of seats into a makeshift bed. Earlier this year, the airline also introduced a new “Economy Stretch” cabin class featuring 39 percent more legroom for a total seat pitch of 35 inches.

From the United States, Air New Zealand flies direct from Auckland to Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Honolulu.