Air New Zealand Reveals Details About Its Lie-flat Beds in Economy — Including the Price

Including how much it will cost.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023
A Skynest on board an Air New Zealand airplane filled with sleeping people
Photo:

Fraser Clements/Courtesy of Air New Zealand

Economy is about to get way more comfortable as Air New Zealand revealed more details about its innovative Skynest bunk bed concept.

The Skynest, which is expected to debut on the company’s ultra-long haul flights starting in September 2024, will feature six pods, each with a full-size pillow, sheets and a blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, a personal device USB outlet, a ventilation outlet, and a seatbelt for potential turbulence, Air New Zealand shared with Travel + Leisure. The pods are expected to cost about NZ$400 to NZ$600 (about $253 to $379) for a 4 hour session.

The pods, which will be located between the premium economy and economy sections, will initially be available on the airline’s Auckland to New York and Auckland to Chicago routes.

Each passenger will be allowed to book one session in the sleep pods. When the session is over, the lights will “gently come on” and crew will wake anyone who is still sleeping.

Bedding will be changed between each session with a 30 minute transition time built in.

Empty Skynest on board an Air New Zealand airplane

Fraser Clements/Courtesy of Air New Zealand

“Our 83-year history is marked by a commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Skynest is the latest example, and we're proud to be leading the way with this world-first cabin feature,” Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said in a statement shared with T+L. “With our ultra-long haul routes to destinations such as New York and Chicago, Skynest provides a unique and innovative way for our passengers to rest and recharge, making their journey with us even more enjoyable.”

Beyond the Skynest, Air New Zealand offers economy passengers the opportunity to book an Economy Skycouch, which turns a row of seats into a makeshift bed. Earlier this year, the airline also introduced a new “Economy Stretch” cabin class featuring 39 percent more legroom for a total seat pitch of 35 inches. 

From the United States, Air New Zealand flies direct from Auckland to Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Honolulu.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
An aerial view of a Delta Airplane flying over water and land
This Is the Most Popular International Summer Destination This Year, According to Delta Search Data
The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on a sunny day
A New Overnight Luxury 'Hotel Train' May Soon Run Between Los Angeles and San Francisco
Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwiches and pretzel in front of Cinderella's Castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World Announces Major Updates to Reservation System, Dining Plan — What to Know
Panoramic landscape of historical castle El Morro along the coastline, San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Flying to Puerto Rico Just Got Easier Thanks to This Low-cost Carrier
Lounge chairs at the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge at Istanbul Airport
I Fly More Than 100 Times a Year, and This Is My Favorite Airport Lounge in the World
An American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane takes off past the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Air Traffic Control Is Short About 3,000 Staffers As Summer Approaches — What to Know
Departure flight board with cancelation at the Airport.
White House Pushes New Rules to Compensate Travelers When a Flight Is Delayed or Canceled — What to Know
Las Vegas Airport
Don’t Blame the Weather: Airlines Caused Their Own Cancellations, Government Report Says
Relax area in airport terminal
The VIP Pass Can Get You Into Airport Lounges All Over the World — and It's on Sale Right Now
Beach hut with two lounge chairs in Aruba
You Can Live for Free in Aruba As This Hotel's In-house Social Media Creator — How to Apply
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower over Babcock Wildlife Refuge, Florida in 2016
See Stars Zoom Across the Sky at 44 Miles Per Second During This Weekend's Meteor Shower
USB port on Southwest plane
Southwest Airlines Unveils Long-awaited USB Ports on Planes
A man in a wheelchair with the Seatrac mover on a beach in Greece
Greece Is Making More Than 200 Beaches Wheelchair Accessible
Super Flower Moon of May 2020 as seen rising over the Aegean Sea and Thessaloniki city in Greece from Kalochori
You Can See a 'Flower Moon' in the Sky Tonight — Here's How to Spot It
A man using a MACH vacuum to clean inside a luxury villa in Australia
You Can Vacation in This Multimillion-dollar Australian Dream Home for Free — If You're Willing to Clean It
Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
These National Parks No Longer Accept Cash