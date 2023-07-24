This Air New Zealand Sale Has Big Savings on Flights From the U.S. to Australia — How to Book

The sale is valid on flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Chicago.

Published on July 24, 2023
An Air New Zealand flight arrives at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia
Photo:

Bai Xuefei/Getty Images

Air New Zealand is putting flights on sale from the United States to cities across Australia — helping to make the dream of a trip to Oz a reality.

The sale, which must be booked by Aug. 6, is valid on travel from several of Air New Zealand’s North American gateways including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Chicago to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more, Air New Zealand shared with Travel + Leisure. Tickets during the sale start at just $1,195 and valid travel dates vary by destination and fare class.

“Our nine Australian destinations are easily accessible from seven North American gateways, with a quick stop in Auckland,” Ben Evers-Swindell, the airline’s general manager, Americas, told T+L. “We’ve seen strong demand for travel to Australia out of the US, so we’re excited to offer our US customers reduced fares to Australia as part of our current North American sale.”

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must purchase their tickets at least 90 days in advance for economy or 120 days in advance for the Business Premier fare. A seven day minimum stay is required.

Fly from Los Angeles to Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane starting at just $1,195, or fly from the southern California city to Perth starting at just $1,460. Travelers can fly to Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane from San Francisco starting at $1,295, or fly to the major cities from Chicago starting at just $1,595.

Business class starts at $6,995 from both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Air New Zealand also has deals on flights to Hobart, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, and Adelaide.

Air New Zealand flies direct to Auckland from Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Honolulu. From there, travelers can connect to flights to Australia. Currently, flights from New York, one of the longest flights in the world, are not on sale.

Earlier this year, Air New Zealand introduced a new “Economy Stretch” cabin class, which features 39 percent more legroom for a total seat pitch of 35 inches. The airline also offers a Skycouch in economy, which allows passengers to turn three seats into a makeshift bed.

Next year, the airline plans to introduce an Economy Skynest, which will feature six sleeping pods passengers can take turns using complete with a full-size pillow, sheets and a blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, a personal device USB outlet, a ventilation outlet, and a seatbelt.

