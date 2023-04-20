This $10 Korean Beauty Secret Will Save Your Skin From Sun Damage This Summer, and It’s So Easy to Pack

When you think about the skincare products you’re going to pack for your next vacation, which items do you consider to be the most important? If you didn’t answer sunscreen, it may be time to take a look at your overall routine, especially as we enter into the warmer months. That being said, sunscreen can be notoriously difficult to travel with, especially if you’re not planning on checking a bag and are concerned about the liquid restrictions enforced by most airlines.

If you don’t want to wait until you arrive at your destination to pick up an overpriced face sunscreen, we found an option that’s guaranteed to deliver complete sun protection while being incredibly packable: the AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick. The best part? Right now, it’s on sale for just $10 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

Convenience is key when it comes to traveling with and applying sunscreen, and this compact stick is the perfect solution for protecting your skin without checking a bag. The solid sunscreen bar provides SPF 50 protection and is easily applied as a base to your makeup or throughout the day to keep your skin from becoming damaged by the harsh sun while you’re on the go.

The packable size of the stick makes it easy to throw into a purse or a pocket of your carry-on during long travel days, and because it’s only 22 grams it won’t add any extra weight to your bag. This makes it an ideal companion for hiking excursions or sightseeing in the spring and summer heat, so you can avoid fumbling with a thick cream or a heavy bottle of sunscreen when it comes time to reapply.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

More than 1,000 happy shoppers can vouch for the convenience of this sunscreen stick, with one customer calling it a “must-have for travel,” and noting that they “have pretty sensitive skin” but “didn’t have a bad reaction to this product.” Meanwhile, another shopper raved that this sunscreen “does not leave a white cast,” adding that it’s “so easy to use for traveling,” and even “goes well over makeup” for reapplication. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative of the Shideido Sunscreen Stick, this shopper noted that it “was a good replacement.”

Of course, you want to make sure that the sunscreen you’re trusting to take with you on vacation is actually high quality, and customers are overall impressed by the smooth application of the product, as well as the efficacy. One shopper explained that it “has a velvety finish,” adding that it’s “non-greasy [with] no white cast,” and even admitted that it’s their “most-used sunscreen” because it’s “so sleek and travel-friendly.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)

Even as a measure of anti-aging skincare, shoppers swear that this is the perfect sunscreen for their routine. One person went as far as to say that “this was probably one of the best skincare purchases I’ve ever made,” while another agreed, sharing that it’s “amazing for a lazy skincare person like me.”

This sleek, compact sunscreen comes in an easy-to-pack tube and is one of the best protective measures you could bring along during your next warm-weather vacation to keep your skin healthy, glowing, and safe from the sun. If you’ve been searching for the best sunscreen for sensitive skin, the AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick is currently on sale at Amazon for just $10, so snag this smooth-applying sunscreen while it’s heavily discounted for an impressive 39 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $10.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.