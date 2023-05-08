Shoppers Say Their Fine Lines and Wrinkles ‘Just Vanished’ Thanks to This Powerful ‘Age Reversal’ Eye Cream

As exciting as traveling can be, there’s no doubt that it can take a toll on your sleep schedule — especially if you’re catching a late-night or early-morning flight. While your skincare routine can’t help you squeeze in a few extra hours of shut-eye on the plane (although a good pair of noise canceling headphones might be able to,) it can work to reduce the appearance of the telltale dark circles that give away that you’ve been jetlagged since you arrived at your destination.

The skincare market is saturated with products that claim to be essential to your day-to-day routine, but we found one staple that’s worth including in your travel dopp kit to not only brighten up your skin, but also function as a powerful anti-aging treatment: the Dermalogica Age Reversal Eye Complex.

Dermalogica

To buy: dermalogica.com, $79

It’s no secret that retinol is one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients you could add to your routine, and this cream features skincare powerhouse ingredients retinol, niacinamide, ash tree bark extract, and Vitamin C to hydrate and smooth your complexion while reducing the appearance of dark under-eye circles. This product does double duty, also functioning in an anti-aging capacity while restoring moisture to your skin deep under the surface.

Well-suited for all skin types, this anti-aging under-eye cream targets dehydration which can make you appear more sallow and tired than you really are, while gently alleviating wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes. If you’re embarking on a lengthier vacation or are simply looking to get a jump on your skincare routine to support a smooth aging process, this under-eye cream is a vital addition to your evenings — just make sure you’re using it every other night to begin with as your skin adjusts to retinol. Did we mention it’s travel-sized?

Dermalogica

To buy: dermalogica.com, $79

With a near-perfect 4.5-star rating from happy customers, you can rest assured that this is one skincare product you won’t regret adding to your travel beauty regimen. One longtime user confirmed that the cream is “great for tired eyes,” while another shopper explained that after daily use their “eyes look brighter and less tired.” They were also pleased that the cream was “very lightweight,” noting that a “small amount goes a long way.” Another shopper in their 60s went as far as to say “my under-eye wrinkles and lines just vanished. This is now my holy grail.”

One customer shared that they have been using this cream for “over 10 years” and “haven’t found anything I like as much.” They raved that it’s “moisturizing without being oily” and even “sets the stage for under-eye makeup perfectly.” Another shopper agreed, noting that not only is it a “helpful product for those pesky fine lines around the eyes” but you also won’t have to repurchase it often because the “tube can last a long time.”

Dermalogica

To buy: dermalogica.com, $79

You have to be picky when selecting which skincare items make the cut in your travel toiletry bag, but it’s no question that the Dermalogica Age Reversal Eye Complex — formulated with a powerful blend of essential vitamins and ingredients that will refresh your skin with regular use — should come along for the ride in order to hydrate tired under-eyes while simultaneously helping you to age with grace. If you only pack one skincare product aside from moisturizer (and sunscreen, of course,) this $79 under-eye cream has earned its spot.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $79.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

