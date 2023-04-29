I Finally Found Flip-flops With Arch Support That Are Comfy Enough for All-day Walking

Before I flew to Las Vegas last year, I knew I needed to find comfortable walking shoes — preferably a cute, versatile pair to dress up for nights out. There was one big obstacle: It’s not always easy to find sandals that are supportive and stylish, especially for smaller sizes.

That all changed when I happened upon the Aerosoft Women’s Glitterati Flip-flops at Amazon. At first, I was skeptical that a flip-flop this cute could actually be supportive. I decided to give them a try anyway, and ended up taking them with me to Vegas (their name is befitting of the destination, after all). I wore them as I navigated the beautiful but massive resort complex I was staying in — The Venetian — and happily, my feet stayed comfortable and blister-free.

If you’ve ever been to Las Vegas, you know how easy it is to get plenty of steps in if you do some exploring. On my trip, I realized The Venetian is gigantic in and of itself — it’s quite a haul to get from its glittering front desk to its bank of elevators that whisk you away to your room. The place is stunning, but I was so glad I had comfy yet slightly dressy sandals to fit in with the opulent decor.

Made from polyurethane, the soles on these sandals actually provide pretty great arch support. That made them a solid option for lengthy walks through the casino and strolls along the dozens of shops lining the indoor canal. The soles are on the thicker side, with the heel measuring in at one inch, but that doesn’t mean the sandals are heavy. It’s just the opposite, really — at one pound total, they’re super lightweight. They’re firm, yet the higher arch and heel cups meant my feet felt cradled on my treks across the resort.

A fellow shopper raved that the arch support from these sandals rivals other, more expensive brands and they’re “the best-fitting sandals or flip-flops I've ever had.” Another shopper declared they’re “better than my custom orthotics.” They’ve even been deemed by one reviewer as the “best shoes ever” while another loved how “classy” they are and how they “can be worn for any event.” In total, the shoes have earned nearly 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

After testing them out in Vegas, I completely understand why they’ve earned such glowing reviews. The glitter elevates the sandals just enough so I could easily pair them with a T-shirt dress for a night out. I also found these sandals to be the perfect beach shoe because they just as readily work with denim shorts and a tee for casual beach days.

They’re also water-resistant, which came in handy on another recent trip, to Mexico. My strolls along the sandy beaches inevitably soaked my feet and the flip-flops. But a couple of hours later, the sandals were completely dry and I wore them out for dinner in downtown Puerto Vallarta (with no lingering dampness). And even after exploring downtown on foot, complete with its charming yet uneven cobblestone roads, my feet were still blister-free.

I chose the red glitter flip-flops because I can’t resist anything red and sparkly, though there are 11 other colors to choose from in women’s sizes 5-10. Opt for a classic black, silver, or white pair if you’d like something more neutral, or go with the sky blue for all the springtime feels.

When I’m not traveling, I wear these often at home in the summer months. Flip-flops in general are just so easy to slip on and go, of course. But the dash of glitter and supportive arch of the Aerosoft Women’s Glitterati Flip-flops make them my go-tos because I know I’ll be comfortable yet also just a bit more polished. These stylishly supportive sandals are on sale for up to 15 percent off, and ordering now ensures you’ll get plenty of wear from them for all your warm-weather vacations this summer.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

