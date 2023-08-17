Aer Lingus Is Launching 2 Routes to Dublin From These U.S. Cities

The airline will be adding a new route from Denver and bring back its route from Minneapolis next year.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Published on August 17, 2023
Empty Streets in Dublin City center
Photo:

levers2007/Getty Images

Travelers will have more ways to explore Ireland in 2024. 

Aer Lingus, a Dublin based airline and national flag carrier, recently announced new service between Denver and Dublin starting May 17, 2024 as well as the return of its Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota to Dublin route, which will begin on April 29, 2024.

The Denver route will operate four times a week from Denver International Airport. Both routes will operate on an Airbus A321 XLR. 

“With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic,”  Aer Lingus’ CEO Lynne Embleton said in a statement. 

Earlier this year, Aer Lingus announced new and returning routes from Dublin to Charlotte, Chicago, and Dallas. The airline previously introduced a new service between Dublin and Cleveland, Ohio

For travelers eager to visit Ireland, but not interested in waiting until the new flight routes take off, Aer Lingus is running promotions on vacation packages that include rental cars, with rates from New York JFK to Dublin starting at $499 per passenger. 

In addition to serving as a connection point to other destinations in Europe, travelers have been surging to Ireland specifically after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted. In July, Dublin’s airport recorded their “busiest July” as 3.4 million passengers traveling through the airport during the month, according to an airport release

Dublin Airport is especially appealing to US travelers, as it is one of the few airports with preclearance security, where travelers can clear customs and US security before taking off from Europe. The service can save travelers as much as two hours of total time, according to the airport.

