Disney Just Announced a New 'Encanto'-inspired Trip to Colombia Coming in 2024

Disney is inviting guests to go “set-jetting” to see the real-life destinations that inspired “Encanto.”

Updated on May 2, 2023
Scenic view of Cocora Valley in Colombia
Photo:

Courtesy of Adventures by Disney

Disney just announced three new Adventures by Disney itineraries for 2024, including a one-of-a-kind trip to Colombia inspired by beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Encanto.” This “set-jetting” trip invites guests to explore Colombia’s incredible landscapes and immerse themselves in the country’s diverse cultures to experience the inspiration behind the movie.

Flowers from Paloquemao Market and a Coffee Farm in Colombia

Courtesy of Adventures by Disney

The eight-day, seven-night trip will include guided tours in Bogota, a visit to a coffee farm, an arepa-making class, time in vibrant Cartagena, trekking a dry forest, and snorkeling among the Rosario Islands. Guests traveling on the inaugural Adventures by Disney Colombia season will also get a signed lithograph featuring “Encanto” visual development art. 

An illustration of the family from Encanto standing in the doorway

Courtesy of Adventures by Disney

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, “Encanto” directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush said, “Our hope was always that ‘Encanto’ could celebrate just some of the many different people and cultures we experienced in Colombia – we are thrilled and touched that so many people have felt seen by the Madrigals’ story and now have this opportunity to experience its magic for themselves.”

The magical house from Encanto in Colombia

Courtesy of Adventures by Disney

As the lead trip developer for this itinerary, Chantel Pevey traveled to Colombia to craft the perfect adventure that would immerse families in the country and in the world of “Encanto.”

“When we see inside the character Antonio’s room, we glimpse amazing wildlife and tropical plants that were inspired by the second most biodiverse country in the world – some of which guests might be lucky to spot during their adventure," she told T+L. "The Madrigal family home is a detailed representation of the colorful architecture that guests will find in the Coffee Region and Cartagena. And the rhythms that inspired a soundtrack which kept people singing along – guests might just find themselves wanting to dance as they wander the cobbled streets of a Colombian town! We hope fans of the film 'Encanto' are inspired to 'set-jet' to Colombia and see just how magical a place it truly is.”

Arepa making class in Colombia with Adventures by Disney

Courtesy of Adventures by Disney

Disney is also debuting an eight-day trip to Canada’s Atlantic Coast and Maritime Provinces, where guests will visit a maple syrup farm in Nova Scotia, learn about Indigenous culture on a visit to the Millbrook Cultural Heritage Centre, and enjoy the gorgeous scenery during outdoor water activities. And an enhanced New Zealand itinerary will highlight the country’s breathtaking nature, charming small towns, and bustling cities on a 12-day trip. 

Adventures by Disney offers guided group trips to destinations around the world, with over 40 itineraries (including land tours, river cruises, and expedition cruises) offered on all seven continents. Expertly planned trips are hosted by Disney Adventure Guides who bring a dose of Disney storytelling to each trip and make sure the experience is seamless. 

Bookings for these new 2024 adventures open on May 12. Find more information about these new itineraries and the 40+ trips currently offered on the Adventures by Disney website.

