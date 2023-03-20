I Wore These Ultra-comfy Sneakers All Over Paris, and Now I’m Packing Them for Every Trip

Who says a sneaker can’t do it all? As a lifestyle journalist, runner, and avid traveler, I’m perpetually on a quest for a multi-functional sneaker that checks all my boxes. For me, that means a shoe I can sport for just about any active excursion, slip on with a pair of jeans, and wear for miles without discomfort. I’m talking about the true Goldilocks of shoes: not too bulky, not too flat — but just right in terms of support, comfort, and versatility.

So when I first got word of Adidas’ newly released Ultraboost Light Running Shoes women’s sneaker, I was immediately intrigued. Featuring a novel innovative material called Light Boost, this comfortable shoe boasts a 30 percent lighter midsole than former Ultraboost generations, without compromising on cushion. I just had to try these shoes out.

To buy: amazon.com, zappos.com, rei.com, adidas.com, $190

And try them out I did, on a recent trip to Paris. After all, what better place to test a shoe's true versatility — for both sport and lifestyle — than in one of the world’s most walkable, chic, and expansive cities.

I first laced up my fresh Ultraboosts on a crisp winter afternoon in Paris, feeling the shoe’s sock-like knit upper hug my foot in the most satisfying way. Unlike some sneakers which feel stiff when I first try them on, these felt springy and ready for action straight out of the box.

For their first test, I took these sneakers on a run in the streets of Paris, beginning just across the street from the Palais Royale. Immediately, I felt light on my feet as I began a warm-up jog towards the Cour Carrée courtyard of the Louvre, where I paused to move through some quick dynamic stretches. Exiting through Renaissance archways, the responsive soles propelled me West towards the Seine.

My feet felt supported and ankles secure as I bounced from cobblestone to paved pathways, with the grippy performance rubber outsole keeping me stable through every step. As I ran another three miles along the edge of the Seine, watching the sun glitter across the water, I nearly forgot I was wearing sneakers at all.

Throughout the rest of my trip in Paris, I eagerly slipped on my comfortable Ultraboost Light sneakers for days of walking along the narrow streets of the Marais, meandering through the Latin Quarter, or strolling in the Jardin des Tuileries. While the Ultraboosts are designed as a running-specific sneaker, the streamlined design gives them an everyday lifestyle look, as well.

The shoes come in women’s sizes 5-12 in 10 different stylish colorways at Adidas (with several iterations available at top retailers like Zappos, Amazon, and REI), but I personally own (and love) the original cloud white sneakers, with fun pops of orange/red hue on the heel and periwinkle blue tracing the toebox.

At the end of my trip, I happily slipped my Ultraboost Light sneakers on my feet as I packed my bags and departed for the airport. I’d just run the Paris Half Marathon one day prior (that’s a story for another day), and the super cushy Light Boost material was like a heaven-sent cloud, cradling my feet as I strolled through Charles de Gaulle airport.

The latest version of Adidas’ beloved shoe, which launched in February, is the result of multiple design iterations based on consumer feedback, meticulously crafted and recrafted prototypes, and countless hours of testing — from elite and everyday runners alike. The brand has said they wanted to create a sneaker that could support a full spectrum of runners and their various performance needs.

Considering the shoes are already racking up five-star reviews after a couple weeks on the market, that mission seems to be taking effect. They’re even a top-rated shoe at REI, where one shopper calls them: “Very stylish light on your feet and comfortable would highly recommend them.” Another REI shopper shares that they're “great for running and walking. Super supportive shoes with flare.”

Another thing I appreciate about the Ultraboost Light: It has a 10 percent lower carbon footprint than previous iterations (accounting for the product’s complete lifecycle), and features recycled materials throughout the shoe.

After trying out the Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes in the City of Lights, I can confidently say these sneakers passed my test. No matter where I head next, I’ll surely be adding these lightweight kicks to my packing list. Snag yourself a pair while they’re still in stock at Zappos, Amazon, REI, and Adidas today.

