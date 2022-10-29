Olivia Wilde’s Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are on Sale for Up to 48% Off at Amazon

Published on October 29, 2022 06:00AM EDT

adidas Women's Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe
Photo:

Amazon

As fun as it can be to rock a tall pair of heels or some fierce, sexy combat boots, sometimes, all you need is a good sneaker. There’s nothing like a comfortable, supportive pair of sneakers to keep you going during a long day out and about, and even celebrities understand the value of the classic shoe. 

Recently, none other than Olivia Wilde has been spotted sporting the look, opting for a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 4.0. DNA Running Shoes day after day all around L.A. And if you like the look, you can copy it yourself for a steal, because the sneakers are currently on sale at Amazon for nearly half off their regular price.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $94 (originally $180)

With their stylish look and cozy material, it’s no wonder these shoes (which boast hundreds of five-star reviews!) are so in demand. They feature a knit top that’s designed to provide you extra ventilation as you move and keep your feet dry, as well as an ultra-cushioned rubber to give you plenty of traction and boost with each step. 

They’re eco-friendly, too, made from half reimagined plastic waste and half from recycled polyester. Plus, they’re available in sizes 5-12 and in 10 pretty colors, ranging from black to pink to white with a cool gold streak in the back.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $138 (originally $180)

And did we mention that sale? Normally, these sneakers cost $180, but at the moment, nearly every version is seriously discounted. The all-black pair that Wilde wears, for instance, is actually on sale for up to 50 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, which brings the price to just $94, while the white and gold pair, for instance, is a huge 48 percent off, meaning they are also under $100.

Really, there’s so much to love about these sneakers, as numerous Amazon shoppers can attest. “This is my favorite pair of running/walking shoes! They are super comfortable and fit perfectly,” one person raved in their review, adding, “I have a lot of issues with my feet and knees and I can wear these and walk all day without any issues!” 

Another person called them her “go-to gym shoe,” noting that they lasted for “over two years with heavy use” before she decided to spring for a second pair. A third person, meanwhile, wrote that “these shoes felt comfortable from the moment I put them on — hardly any need to break them in.” They added that the shoes have a “good cushion” and fit “true to size,” saying they “definitely recommend” that others buy them too.

adidas Women's Running Shoe
Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from 94 with on-site coupon (originally $180)

Whether you’re in the market for a pair of sneakers to keep you steady during workouts, provide support if you’re on your feet all day, or have you looking good as you strut down the street, these picks from Adidas are bound to fit the bill. And with such massive discounts, it’s a better time than ever to click “add to cart.”

At the time of publishing, the price started at $94. 

