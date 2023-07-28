I've Hiked All Over the World, and These Lightweight, Cushioned Hiking Shoes Never Give Me Blisters

While outdoor gear like a quality backpack, breathable hiking pants, and trekking poles can make or break your hiking experience, nothing is more important than a well-made pair of hiking shoes. There are many different kinds of hiking shoes available these days, and while traditional high-top hard-soled boots are great for beginners or those that like added support, more people are opting for a lighter cushioned option like the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes when it comes to footwear that they will use on different hiking terrains.

The popular Adidas hiking shoes, which are up to 45 percent off at Amazon right now, are a great supportive choice that will keep your feet warm and dry, two important qualities that I was grateful for while trekking on Icelandic terrain. During a recent trip with Aurora Expeditions to Iceland and the Arctic Circle, the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes stood up to the challenge of hiking in soft black sand, uneven volcanic boulders, and delicate moss without hurting my feet or giving me blisters.

Though the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes look similar to boots, they perform very differently thanks to their sneaker-like constructions. But, don’t think that this shoe is any less equipped to handle hours — if not days — on the trail. They have lugged rubber outsoles that provide a solid grip without feeling heavy, and the groves keep you feeling secure with every step, even on wet or loose gravel. Since the shoes feature the cushy Boost foam found in most of Adidas’ running shoes, they have the same soft responsive feel when walking and hiking, so no more fatigue or discomfort on the trails.

They also offer long-lasting cushioning, especially on rocky surfaces, while the mesh uppers with their seamless overlays provide a comfortable, sock-like fit. This means the shoes mold to your feet without being stiff and unbendable. The softer heels and frames also stabilize the shoes to keep the foot securely in place.

One of the highlights for me is that the shoe uppers are made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50 percent parley ocean plastic. This is plastic waste that is collected on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines, thereby preventing it from polluting our oceans. The other 50 percent of the yarn is recycled polyester. It was a great feeling when hiking around fragile ecosystems in the Arctic North, like Longyearbyen in Svalbard; I felt like I was playing a small part in protecting these important environments.

But, perhaps my favorite Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 feature has to be the stretchy and adaptive knit collars. They almost felt like an extension of my socks; they kept dirt and debris from getting in, but were soft enough to hug my ankles comfortably. And thanks to the rubber outsole, which added the right amount of traction, I could just as easily climb slippery beach rocks at Snæfellsnes to get a glimpse of gray seals as I could walk on soft moss at Látrabjarg to see colorful Atlantic puffins on the highest bird cliff in Europe. My feet were cozy and dry the whole time.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes are best for hikers who like cushioned, lightweight, and fast shoes. It works for everything from a day hike to a medium-mileage backpacking trip. These shoes also have a neutral fit — though you can always add an insole if you want additional arch support. The one place where it might not be appropriate is on thru-hikes, which add a lot of mileage, or technical trails that can wear down your shoes.

As an avid hiker who has trekked all over the world, my one common high-top hiking shoe woe is slipping my foot in and out of the shoes. But thanks to the external heel clips on these Adidas shoes, putting my foot in was a breeze. They even have a front shoe clip for an extra snug fit. These shoes have a lace closure, and one tip is to loop the remaining laces into the front clip for added security, especially if you are hiking on slippery, uneven surfaces — any loose lace is tucked in and won't accidentally trip you even if the laces come undone.

The Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Shoes have also earned high praise from fellow hiking enthusiasts. In fact, one Adidas shopper called them the “best lightweight shoe for summer hikes,” and I have to agree. At just over 1 pound (women’s) and over 2 pounds (men’s), they are super lightweight, so you can safely pack it in your suitcase and not have to wear it on the plane to save space.

Another Adidas customer loved these shoes so much that they are probably going to buy another pair: “I like how snug they are around the ankles; it makes for a great silhouette. I also love a thick sole for keeping my feet insulated from the cold/dry from puddles." And, the shoes do come in some pretty colors like pink-inspired coral fusion, which is currently 45 percent off at Amazon, and wonder taupe that's a neutral tan-brown with punchy orange accents and up to 20 percent off.

So, if you are in the market for a new pair of hiking boots with a modern stylish look, the Terrex Free Hiker 2 from Adidas is a great choice, especially since some colors are on sale right now. The shoes will keep your feet dry and comfy even in damp conditions, and they won’t weigh you down with heavy materials like leather or a full rubber sole. Though they have plastic heel counters and internal frames, which give the shoes some stability, they are more flexible than a traditional hiking boot, but more supportive than a trail running shoe where the ankle is exposed and susceptible to turning.

In other words, you can't go wrong with the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2s. But, if you're in the market for some cheaper options, keep scrolling to shop the other top-rated hiking shoes and trail runners that will make excellent companions on your next trek.

