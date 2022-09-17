These Celebrity-approved Comfy Sneakers Are as Little as $55 at Amazon

On and off the field, the Adidas Samba Shoes have been gracing the feet of soccer players and sneakerheads for decades. Seriously, their reign dates back to 1949, which is when the brand invented the shoe as a means to help players train on hard, icy grounds. Since then, people have been seen around the world in the iconic unisex sneakers. And as of late, we’ve noticed that the Samba Sneakers are rising in popularity. But, unlike other trends we’ve seen pop up this fall, the uptick in the Adidas Samba actually makes sense; it boils down to style, ease, and comfort.

The Adidas Samba Sneakers are arguably one of the most stylish sports sneakers on the market, offering the wearer an effortless blend of athlete and street style. If you’re eager to jump on the fall footwear trend, which has already been embraced by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna, we have good news: You can grab a pair at Amazon today. The best-selling sneakers are on sale for as little as $55, depending on which color you choose. Right now, they’re available in different variations of the classic black, white, and brown combination.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $55 (originally $70)

If you ask us, the sneakers match just about every outfit. One reviewer calls themi a “classic shoe with a timeless appeal.” Their versatility renders them an easy footwear choice when putting together an outfit, regardless of the weather or what’s on your itinerary. On sunny days when you are running errands, wear them with a sundress to give a sporty edge to your look. If you’re hopping on a flight, throw them on with a pair of leggings and a sweatshirt, and you’re good to go. A fan of the shoe agrees, writing in an Amazon review, “I wear them everyday for biking, walking, working, going out, literally everything. It takes a really special occasion for me to consider wearing anything other than a Samba.”

But perhaps one of the most notable features of the shoes, and what makes them such a staple in closets today, is their fit. More than the majority of shoes on the market, the Adidas Samba Sneakers are crafted to provide the utmost comfort to the wearer — starting with their foot-contouring EVA midsole that cushions your every step to ensure all-over support, especially in the arches.

And, since they were designed with athletes in mind, the forefoot and midfoot of the sneakers are covered with a sleek suede to protect against abrasions, while the suction on the gumsole shoe enables traction and flexibility. The shoe falls into the lightweight category, and the soft leather makes them breathable as well.

Adidas Men's Samba Classic. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $70

Vouching for their comfort, one reviewer described their fit as “perfect,” as the sneakers kept their feet supported when coaching their child’s soccer team. They also added that the Samba sneakers “felt so good [that] I got another pair for work. I had heel pain from wearing cheap shoes and my feet feel amazing now.” They’ve even earned a stamp of approval from an avid cyclist, who wrote, “I can ride all day and then use them to walk around town at night with no problems.”

Chiming in, an Amazon customer said, “They are super comfortable and I'm still wearing these almost two years after I bought them. They've traveled with me everywhere and I plan on wearing them until they fall apart (which I don’t expect to be soon).” According to another reviewer, “These shoes changed my life forever!” The shopper also noted that “the high arch support and general [comfort] of the shoe abolished my back pain from standing/walking all day.” It’s not hard to see why they dubbed them the “most comfortable shoes I have ever owned.

Pro tip: some shoppers recommend sizing up. And as one Samba Sneaker fan put it, “Adidas knows how to construct a fine pair of footwear.”

Curious to see if the Adidas Samba Sneakers live up to the hype? Get a pair at Amazon today while they’re on sale for as little as $55.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $55.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

