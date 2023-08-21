Travelers Say They Walked 40,000+ Steps Over 2 Days in These Comfy Sneakers With No Pain — and They’re on Sale

Frequent travelers know just how far a good pair of sneakers can take you. Imagine you’re running late for a flight —- the last thing you’d want to think about is a lackluster pair of tennis shoes keeping you from getting through the airport with ease. Speaking of great shoes, enter: the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes. To say these sneakers have rave reviews would be an understatement — these tennis shoes are not just loved, but adored by more than 14,000 customers that gave them perfect five-star ratings.

Right now, these Adidas sneakers are available at incredible discounts over 40 percent off, and to sweeten the deal even further, this deal applies to various colors but keep in mind, discounts vary depending on the color you choose. For some of the best deals, check out the black with cheetah accents for just $33, white for as low as $42, and all-black for $41.

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

Comfort is truly the name of the game with this shoe, with one shopper even comparing wearing them to “resting on a tempurpedic mattress.” Thanks to their 100 percent cotton build and cushioned insole, these tennis shoes are designed with comfort at the forefront. And according to one shopper, who bought this pair specifically for a family trip and “walked an average of 16,000 steps per day,” they found them to be extremely comfortable and mentioned that they’re also easy to clean, if they get scuffed at all. Yet another traveler who called them “Disney World-approved” said they walked 40,000+ steps over two days in these shoes, and they “did not wear out at all.”

Plus, shoppers love this easy on-and-off slip-on shoe that they can just “slip on and go.” With these comfy sneakers, you can confidently take on even the longest walking tour (even with dozens of flights of stairs), knowing your feet are cushioned with the brand’s signature “Cloudfoam” midsole every step.

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

Aside from comfort, the shoes’ rubber soles coupled with their textured bases have incredible traction so your feet stay firmly in place on any surface. This feature also gives these shoes their sturdy build, for long-lasting durability and performance. One reviewer said they have “hiked, worked out, and traveled the world in these sneakers,” highlighting their versatility and reliability.

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon



Whether you're looking for an everyday shoe or a go-to travel-ready pair, the Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes can go the distance. But don’t wait too long to take advantage of this rare deal; add them to your cart ASAP because we don’t know the next time they’ll be discounted again. And if you’re still looking for other travel-friendly tennis shoes on sale, keep reading for other great finds.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

