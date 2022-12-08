These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon

Right now the comfy style is up to 46 percent off.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 07:30AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Tout
Photo:

Amazon

As someone who’s constantly on the go, I personally believe you can never have too many comfortable sneakers. And when I stumble upon a pair that’s versatile, stylish, and slips on with ease, I find it very difficult to pass up — especially when that sneaker is on sale, like Adidas’ Women’s Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Currently on sale for as low as $35, these Amazon Choice sneakers are the perfect slip-on shoe for long travel days and busy hours on your feet touring a new city. Earning more than 11,700 five-star ratings, these sleek and cushioned walking shoes are the only sneakers you’ll need to pack on your next vacation, effortlessly taking you from a morning walk to a day out on the town. 

adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $65)

Made from 100 percent cotton and fitted with a Cloudfoam midsole, these super-cushioned sneakers are your ideal travel companion — not to mention they’re stylish. (Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner have even been spotted rocking the popular brand.) This style comes without laces so you’ll easily be able to run out the door after slipping into the sock-like body of the shoe. But even without laces, these sneakers are secured with an elastic crossover band on the top of the shoe to keep your feet firmly in place throughout the day.

A rubber sole provides durability and grip to this lightweight sneaker, and the synthetic outsole allows the shoe to feel airy and comfortable. Inspired by running sneakers, these shoes are designed with activity in mind, no matter what your travels may throw your way. Running through the airport? Not a problem.

adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $65)

Shoppers attest that these are the perfect shoes to accompany you on your next trip, with one customer writing, “I use these shoes while traveling and they are super comfy for long flights and running between gates,” adding, “The support is awesome and at the end of the day my feet [are] smiling.”

Another busy traveler agreed, noting, “I have hiked, worked out, and traveled the world in my sneakers,” continuing, “I cannot praise these sneakers enough. I love them.” And yet another customer raved that these shoes were “easy and ideal to travel with, especially at the airport,” revealing that they are “truly comfortable and stylish too.”

adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $65)

Particularly if you plan to spend hours on your feet, these are the only sneakers you’ll need to keep you supported. Take it from another shopper, who shared, “I have a job where I have to stand for eight hours a day and these shoes were perfect for that. Very comfortable and it feels like I’m walking on air.”

Coming in 35 chic colors and sizes ranging from five to 12, Adidas’ Women’s Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe checks off everything you would expect from a shoe you’re bringing with you to travel the world. And whether you have a trip planned or simply are preparing to get into running, these uber-comfy, cushioned shoes are an essential. Just don’t wait too long, because right now they’re on sale for up to 46 percent off.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Nordstrom Shoppers Call These Compact Tory Burch Flats ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re on Sale Now
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
Cyber Monday's Comfortable Shoe Deals Are Unheard of — Here Are the Best 77 Best Pairs for Nearly 70% Off
Nordstrom Rack Shoe Tout
These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
Merrell Hiking Shoe One-Off Deal cyber monday tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are Still on Sale for Up 46% Off After Cyber Monday
TK Best Comfy Shoes at Amazon Under 50 black friday tout
19 Comfy Shoe Deals at Amazon You Won’t Want to Miss This Black Friday — All Under $50
Allbirds Women's Shoes
This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off
ALEADER Womens Cold Weather Winter Boots Waterproof Snow Boots tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
Zappos Black Friday Shoe Roundup Tout
Zappos' Black Friday Sale Is One of the Best We've Seen So Far — Shop the 53 Can't-miss Deals on Comfy Shoes
tl banner recirc image 2022
Amazon Has More Than 50,000 Cyber Monday Deals — These Are the Only 78 You Need to Shop
Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
Amazon Has Launched Its Cyber Monday Sale a Day Early — Shop the 108 Best Deals