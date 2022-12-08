These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon

As someone who’s constantly on the go, I personally believe you can never have too many comfortable sneakers. And when I stumble upon a pair that’s versatile, stylish, and slips on with ease, I find it very difficult to pass up — especially when that sneaker is on sale, like Adidas’ Women’s Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe.

Currently on sale for as low as $35, these Amazon Choice sneakers are the perfect slip-on shoe for long travel days and busy hours on your feet touring a new city. Earning more than 11,700 five-star ratings, these sleek and cushioned walking shoes are the only sneakers you’ll need to pack on your next vacation, effortlessly taking you from a morning walk to a day out on the town.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $65)

Made from 100 percent cotton and fitted with a Cloudfoam midsole, these super-cushioned sneakers are your ideal travel companion — not to mention they’re stylish. (Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner have even been spotted rocking the popular brand.) This style comes without laces so you’ll easily be able to run out the door after slipping into the sock-like body of the shoe. But even without laces, these sneakers are secured with an elastic crossover band on the top of the shoe to keep your feet firmly in place throughout the day.

A rubber sole provides durability and grip to this lightweight sneaker, and the synthetic outsole allows the shoe to feel airy and comfortable. Inspired by running sneakers, these shoes are designed with activity in mind, no matter what your travels may throw your way. Running through the airport? Not a problem.

Amazon

Shoppers attest that these are the perfect shoes to accompany you on your next trip, with one customer writing, “I use these shoes while traveling and they are super comfy for long flights and running between gates,” adding, “The support is awesome and at the end of the day my feet [are] smiling.”

Another busy traveler agreed, noting, “I have hiked, worked out, and traveled the world in my sneakers,” continuing, “I cannot praise these sneakers enough. I love them.” And yet another customer raved that these shoes were “easy and ideal to travel with, especially at the airport,” revealing that they are “truly comfortable and stylish too.”

Amazon

Particularly if you plan to spend hours on your feet, these are the only sneakers you’ll need to keep you supported. Take it from another shopper, who shared, “I have a job where I have to stand for eight hours a day and these shoes were perfect for that. Very comfortable and it feels like I’m walking on air.”

Coming in 35 chic colors and sizes ranging from five to 12, Adidas’ Women’s Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe checks off everything you would expect from a shoe you’re bringing with you to travel the world. And whether you have a trip planned or simply are preparing to get into running, these uber-comfy, cushioned shoes are an essential. Just don’t wait too long, because right now they’re on sale for up to 46 percent off.

