I Always Pack These Comfy Shoes for Trips When I Know I'll Be on My Feet for 10+ Hours — and They're on Sale

You won't need to hail a cab thanks to their cloud-like foam footbeds.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith. Larry has previously held editorial positions at Entertainment Tonight, Good Housekeeping Magazine, Woman's Day Magazine, and Woman's World Magazine.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Iâm a Travel Writer, and These Are the Comfy Shoes I Bring on Every Single Trip
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan

Every time I go on a trip, I insist on seeing and doing everything I can. I know this isn't everyone's mindset when traveling, but I've always been one to prefer an adventure over a relaxing day. Despite my many travels, I still encounter the same problem: For years, I’ve struggled to find shoes that don't hold me back as I walk around new cities (or even when parading through coffee shops, parks, museums, and restaurants). But, that all changed when I came across the Adidas Originals NMD-R1 Primeblue Sneakers, which just went on sale at Zappos. 

The first thing I noticed about these Adidas sneakers is how stylish they are. While they are technically athletic shoes, they have a sleek look to them that makes them striking and able to elevate any casual outfit, a.k.a. what makes them the perfect travel shoes. In fact, I would describe them as a blend between everyday walking sneakers and trendy traveling shoes, ones that are capable of being worn to a restaurant, on a sightseeing tour, or on a flight. 

adidas originals nmd-r1-primeblue

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, from $112 (originally $150)

Shoppers have their choice of two classic colors (black and white), and men’s sizes range from 6 to 14. Their lace-up uppers add to their sleekness while giving them a secure-feeling fit. Depending on your preference, you can tie them up traditionally or slip them on for hands-free convenience. The Adidas Originals NMD-R1 Primeblue Sneakers also have the brand's signature tonal three-stripe logo detailing on the sides, back pull tabs, and springy foam midsoles for optimal cushioning and comfort. 

After all, support should be a top priority if you'll be spending long periods of time on your feet, and these shoes deliver a high level of comfort that you'll appreciate. The best part? It feels like walking on clouds. Designed with roomy, rounded toes and flexible, foldable constructions, the Adidas Originals NMD-R1 Primeblue Sneakers support the natural curves of your feet and give you total mobility so you can walk confidently and comfortably. Plus, they tuck neatly into the spare corners of your suitcase without taking up too much space. The slip-on design of these shoes also makes them well-suited for airport wear if you’re hurrying through TSA checkpoints, and the breathable fabric eliminates sweaty feet and are suitable for travel as the weather warms up.

adidas originals nmd-r1-primeblue

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, from $112 (originally $150)

While I can easily pack these in my suitcase, I can't help but wear them while traveling. I usually pack two or three pairs of shoes when I go on a trip, but the Adidas Originals NMD-R1 Primeblue Sneakers help me simplify my travel footwear wardrobe because of how comfortable and versatile they are. When it comes to walking around for five to 10 hours, these never give me blisters on my feet. I’ve tested this pair on several occasions, including a recent trip from Houston to New York City, which included a trek through Penn Station. I spent countless hours walking around at every destination, with no break-in period required whatsoever. 

Another unexpected perk: I’ve worn them on rainy days, and can confirm that they dry better and faster than any other shoes I’ve tried. So, if you're looking for an all-around supportive, durable, and versatile pair of travel shoes, let me assure you that you can't go wrong with the Adidas Originals NMD-R1 Primeblue Sneakers. Make sure to add them to your cart while they're on sale at Zappos, especially if you're headed on a trip soon. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $112. 

