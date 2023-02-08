These Comfy Sneakers Feel ‘Like Walking on a Cloud,’ and Right Now They’re Up to 45% Off in Multiple Colors

If you’re getting ready for a vacation where your feet are likely to get a lot of action, there’s no item to pack that’s more important than a comfortable pair of sneakers. After all, nothing can dampen the mood of a much-needed vacation like aching, blistered feet. We found a comfortable pair that’s racked up more than 12,000 ratings at Nordstrom, and they’re currently up to 45 percent off — but going fast.

The Adidas NMD R1 Sneaker is available in a multitude of colors, but currently on sale at Nordstrom in three: white and acid red, black and mauve, and black and orange. Aside from a range of colors, the sneaker checks all the must-have boxes for a comfortable shoe, including being lightweight, featuring Adidas’ signature Boost midsole foam technology that provides cushioning and flexibility, and a breathable mesh material so your feet don’t overheat.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $83 (originally $150)



The sneaker is also designed conveniently for travel. It features a slide-on sock upper giving you that weightless feel, plus an attached tongue and pull-on tab in the back so you can slip them on and off for easy travel through airport security. The slip-on feature can be controlled to prevent your heel from sliding out thanks to the lace-up design, which can be adjusted as needed or left tied to save you time.

While categorized as a running shoe, these versatile sneakers are also good for everyday wear. They offer a sporty yet sophisticated look that works with everything from athleisure to jeans. When grabbing your favorite, be sure to size down as recommended by the brand and shoppers, since this sneaker tends to run a bit large. Pro tip: With any slide-on shoe, it’s particularly important to grab a style that fits snug against your feet.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $83 (originally $150)



A majority of the 12,000 shoppers who left reviews of the Adidas NMD R1 Sneaker gave them five stars, with one saying that they’re “truly amazing” and feel “like walking on a cloud.” Nurses also shared that they wear these for their 12-hour shifts, and that they’re “the only shoes that do not hurt,” according to one nurse who works 12-hour shifts four to five days a week. Another nurse said that the “sock-like fit makes for comfort all day” during their long workdays.

Travelers also packed this sneaker for their vacations, with one shopper sharing that they “recommend this shoe for traveling” because they’re “very light and easy to pack…[and] are extremely comfortable.” Another shopper agreed, and added that they have “happy feet” thanks to the sneaker’s “good fit” that makes them “great for travel and long walks.”

Whether you need a pair of cushioned sneakers for an upcoming trip, or are looking to upgrade your current selection for comfort, durability, and style, the Adidas NMD R1 Sneaker will take care of those priorities. Right now, you can get them starting at just $83 at Nordstrom, but with colors going quickly, grab your picks now while they’re still in stock.

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $83 (originally $150)



Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

