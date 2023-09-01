We Scoured Adidas’ Labor Day Sale for the 21 Best Comfy, Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Starting at $34

Score up to 55 percent off throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Published on September 1, 2023 09:00PM EDT

No matter where you’re traveling, comfortable sneakers are an essential. They’re not only a versatile choice for dressing up or down, depending on the occasion, but you’re not going to regret prioritizing packing space around a comfortable shoe that won’t cause blisters.

And while it may seem like everyone on your Instagram feed has been sporting a fresh pair of Sambas as of late, the trending style is selling out fast. But luckily for us, Adidas has tons more shopper-loved sneakers that are just as stylish and comfortable — and right now, they’re double discounted. All of the brand’s on-sale styles are instantly 30 percent less when you enter code SEPTEMBER at checkout, which brings the discount up to 55 percent off. 

We scoured Adidas’ Labor Day sale to find the best of the best of these cool and supportive styles that are not only in stock, but marked down this weekend only. You’ll find beloved shoes like the Stan Smiths and Superstar sneakers, plus others that might have flown below your radar until now.

Keep scrolling for our favorite travel-ready styles currently on sale. 

Best Labor Day Adidas Women’s Sneaker Deals

Whether you’re looking for a running-style shoe, or something more elevated, Adidas has huge discounts on fan-favorite shoes. The Nizza Platform Shoes boast a clean, goes-with-everything design, while the Alphaboost V1 sneakers will elevate any athleisure look in your suitcase.

NMD_W1 Shoes 

Adidas NMD_W1 SHOES

Adidas

Shoppers can’t get enough of the NMD_W1 Shoes, which they called “the best shoes” they’ve “ever purchased” and “very comfortable” with “lots of cushion on the bottom.” The progressive sneakers, which are made in part with recycled materials, include the same classic characteristics of your go-to NMD_R1s, but with added style elements for a bit of extra flare. The design includes a sleeker shape and a more responsive boost in the midsole for a platform silhouette. 

Advantage Shoes 

Adidas ADVANTAGE SHOES

Adidas

You can never have too many classic white sneakers in your closet, like the Advantage Shoe. And while the sleek tennis-inspired design makes this pair versatile for styling, the pop of color in the back will add a vibrant edge to any outfit. Shoppers gushed over the sneakers, claiming they were “in love” and that they get “so many compliments.” Other reviews called them “sleek” and “comfortable” and that they’re “great quality for the price.” They’re perfect for your travels too, thanks to the ultra-soft Cloudfoam cushioning and stabilizing cupsoles that won’t leave you in pain after a long day of touring Paris or strolling through the streets of Vienna.

Best Labor Day Adidas Men’s Sneaker Deals 

I love a classic sneaker as much as the next, but the only thing I love more than a classic sneaker is a style with a modern flare. The Adidas Stan Smith CS Shoes and Superstar sneakers are delivering on that. Fans raved over the updated styles, with one admitting they were “blown away” by the “design and comfort,” and they’re both on sale this weekend.

Stan Smith Bonega 2B Shoes 

Adidas STAN SMITH BONEGA 2B SHOES

Adidas

There are exceptions to every rule, and these Stan Smith Bonega 2B Shoes are the exception to the “don’t mess with perfection” rule. Though we love the original iteration, the platform insole on this updated design adds the perfect flare while the perforated three stripes and clean silhouette keeps them true to their original identity. Reviewers praised the “updated version” of the iconic sneaker, and said that “everyone notices them.” 

Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes

Adidas THE VELOSAMBA VEGAN CYCLING SHOES

Adidas

If you’re looking for the next best thing to OG Sambas, the Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes are your ticket. They look nearly identical to the trending sneaker, but are designed with additional function in mind. The incognito bike shoe has a full-length reinforced midsole for efficient pedaling, while still offering flexibility for a comfortable commute on foot. One shopper said they are “versatile” and go “with so much,” while another added that the shoe is so comfortable there’s “no need to break [them] in.” 

