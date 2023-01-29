These $44 Sneakers Are ‘a Must’ for Travel and Long Hours on Your Feet

Whether or not you enjoy going to the gym, a high-quality pair of sneakers is undeniably one of the cornerstones of any wardrobe. From everyday activities to heading out on a walking tour of a new city, your sneakers should elevate your experience, keeping you comfortable and supported for hours on end.

Adidas is at the top of the game when it comes to lightweight sneakers that are perfect for travel, and right now the Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe is on sale for up to 49 percent off — bringing prices as low as $44. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of shoes to take on vacation, we may have just found your perfect match.

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $85)

This ultra-comfortable running sneaker is uniquely designed with a Cloudfoam midsole to support your feet throughout the day, giving you maximum cushion with every step. A classic lace closure provides a snug, sock-like fit so your feet feel secure within the shoe, and a breathable knit upper ensures sweaty feet will be the last thing on your mind.

If you plan on taking a cold-weather vacation where the ground may be slippery, a synthetic outsole offers a strong grip to keep you from falling. The best part is that at the end of your trip, even if your shoes endured muddy puddles or slushy roads, you can simply throw them into the washing machine and they’ll look as good as new.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $90)

Shoppers love these sneakers for everyday wear, but also tout them as an excellent option for your airport outfit as well. One customer explained, “The stretchy upper and flared heel allow me to slip these on and off with ease, which is a must for me when I travel.” They also dubbed them their “favorite shoes,” adding, “I wear them nearly every day.”

And if you’re going to be on your feet for hours, just know that the Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe will help you feel as though you’re walking on clouds. In fact, one shopper wrote that they “can stand on my feet for 12 to 14 hours without feeling any discomfort.” Another customer called them “almost weightless,” adding that they’re “very comfortable even after an eight-hour shift working on my feet.”

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $63)

A lightweight shoe that you can easily slip into your carry-on can make a world of difference while you’re traveling, and customers rave that these are the sneakers for the job. One person described them as “comfortable and light,” raving that while they “have many expensive pairs” of sneakers, they “always grab these.”

Currently on sale for as little as $44, the supportive, stylish, and comfortable Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe is the perfect sneaker for active travel, busy days on your feet, and even hours spent in the airport. At up to 49 percent off right now, you won’t regret adding these sneakers to your next Amazon order to fulfill one check mark on your vacation packing list.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $44.

