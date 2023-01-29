These $44 Sneakers Are ‘a Must’ for Travel and Long Hours on Your Feet

Right now these comfortable sneakers are up to 49 percent off at Amazon.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

adidas men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Whether or not you enjoy going to the gym, a high-quality pair of sneakers is undeniably one of the cornerstones of any wardrobe. From everyday activities to heading out on a walking tour of a new city, your sneakers should elevate your experience, keeping you comfortable and supported for hours on end.

Adidas is at the top of the game when it comes to lightweight sneakers that are perfect for travel, and right now the Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe is on sale for up to 49 percent off — bringing prices as low as $44. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of shoes to take on vacation, we may have just found your perfect match.

adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe Core Black White Carbon

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $85)

This ultra-comfortable running sneaker is uniquely designed with a Cloudfoam midsole to support your feet throughout the day, giving you maximum cushion with every step. A classic lace closure provides a snug, sock-like fit so your feet feel secure within the shoe, and a breathable knit upper ensures sweaty feet will be the last thing on your mind.

Related: These Shopper-loved Comfortable Slides Are Currently Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom — but Not for Long

If you plan on taking a cold-weather vacation where the ground may be slippery, a synthetic outsole offers a strong grip to keep you from falling. The best part is that at the end of your trip, even if your shoes endured muddy puddles or slushy roads, you can simply throw them into the washing machine and they’ll look as good as new. 

adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe Carbon Chalk White Grey Three

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $90)

Shoppers love these sneakers for everyday wear, but also tout them as an excellent option for your airport outfit as well. One customer explained, “The stretchy upper and flared heel allow me to slip these on and off with ease, which is a must for me when I travel.” They also dubbed them their “favorite shoes,” adding, “I wear them nearly every day.”

And if you’re going to be on your feet for hours, just know that the Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe will help you feel as though you’re walking on clouds. In fact, one shopper wrote that they “can stand on my feet for 12 to 14 hours without feeling any discomfort.” Another customer called them “almost weightless,” adding that they’re “very comfortable even after an eight-hour shift working on my feet.”

adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe Black Black Green Oxide

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $57 (originally $63)

A lightweight shoe that you can easily slip into your carry-on can make a world of difference while you’re traveling, and customers rave that these are the sneakers for the job. One person described them as “comfortable and light,” raving that while they “have many expensive pairs” of sneakers, they “always grab these.”

Currently on sale for as little as $44, the supportive, stylish, and comfortable Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe is the perfect sneaker for active travel, busy days on your feet, and even hours spent in the airport. At up to 49 percent off right now, you won’t regret adding these sneakers to your next Amazon order to fulfill one check mark on your vacation packing list.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $44. 

Shop More T+L Deals:


Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Merokeety Cardigan review tout
You’d Never Guess This Luxuriously Soft Sweater Coat Is From Amazon
Legend Tote Tout
This Sleek Tote Is My Favorite Double-duty Travel and Work Bag — and It’s on Sale
Ski goggles sale roundup tout
The 9 Best Ski Goggles on Sale Right Now Start at Just $18 — and Include Big Brand Names Like Oakley and Smith
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
This Flight Attendant-approved Luggage Set Has More Than 40,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Under $50
OEE Luggage Packing Organizers Packing Cubes Set Tout
These 'Magic' Flight Attendant-approved Packing Cubes Fit 2 Weeks' Worth of Winter Clothes
Viva Terry Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag tout
This Roomy Crossbody Bag Is the Missing Piece to Your Travel Uniform — and It's Up to 69% Off
Backcountry Boot Backpack
The 8 Best Ski Boot Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Prana Esla Coat Tout
This Comfy Jacket Feels Like Wearing Your 'Favorite Throw Blanket As a Coat' — and It's Up to 50% Off
ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds
Even Apple AirPods Pro Fans Are Picking Up a Pair of These Sleek $22 Headphones From Amazon
WATERFLY Crossbody Sling Backpack Sling Bag Travel Hiking Chest Bag Daypack Tout
This Best-selling Sling Bag Has More Than 21,000 Perfect Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Finally on Sale
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream Moisturizer Tout
People Say Their Skin Looks Years Younger After Using This 'Smoothing' Face Cream
AMAZON FLEECE-LINED JEANS REVIEW TOUT
These Are the $40 Fleece-lined Jeans I’m Wearing to the Coldest Place on Earth
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
I’m Packing This 100% Cashmere Sweater for All My Winter Trips — and It’s on Sale Right Now
SUPERFLOWER DETOX SERUM
Just 'One Dropper' of This New Face Serum Is 'Like a Green Juice' for Dull, Tired Skin After a Long Travel Day
Adilette Comfort Sport Slide Tout
These Shopper-loved Comfortable Slides Are Currently Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom — but Not for Long
Vuori Daily Legging
This Editor-loved Brand's Buttery Soft Leggings Are the Most Versatile Pants in My Travel Wardrobe