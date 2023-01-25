These Shopper-loved Comfortable Slides Are Currently Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom — but Not for Long

A good pair of slide-on sandals is one closet staple that everyone should own. They come in handy in all seasons, for anything from quick runs to the mailbox to long hours at the airport. Whether you’re layering them with socks in winter or rocking them at a beachfront destination, you want a shoe that you can wear while you’re on the go, but is also comfortable and supportive enough to wear for an extended period of time.

It’s no secret that Adidas is one of the most trusted brands in footwear, and right now the fan-favorite Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide is up to 54 percent off at Nordstrom for a limited time.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $20 (originally $35)



Made of a cushioned, foot-contouring Cloudfoam Plus material, these ultra-comfortable slides are ones you’re never going to want to take off your feet. The unisex design makes them suitable for any shopper looking for a well-padded shoe to take with them throughout their travels, and the water-resistant outer makes them perfect for wear by the beach or pool without waiting hours for them to dry.

A good pair of shoes is one that actually makes your walking experience more pleasant, and the built-in cushioning of these slides absorb impact and evenly distribute your weight for ultra-comfortable wear. A synthetic upper and sole in combination with a textile lining make up the body of the shoe. And, since they come in five distinct colors, you’re sure to find a style that speaks to you.

These sandals have earned an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Nordstrom, and shoppers agree that they’re the ideal accessory to accompany you on your next adventure. One shopper shared that not only are they “good for everyday use” but they’re also perfect to wear “whenever I travel around the country or internationally.” Another customer raved that the slides are “sleek and comfortable,” swearing that they “can’t travel anywhere without them.”

The next best thing to wearing your slippers to the airport, the Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide has been touted as the “perfect airport [slide]” by shoppers, with one customer writing that they are the “best airport shoe (paired with some black Adidas compression socks, of course).” They continued, noting that it’s “nice to have something I can easily slip on and off for quick trips to get the mail,” adding that they “won’t ever be able to live without a pair of these now.”

If you need a pair of shoes that actually support your feet during wear, shoppers swear these are the slides for the job. In fact, one customer even wrote that the Adidas slides are “soft and comfy” and offer the “perfect support for walking.”

A comfortable and supportive airport outfit is a must, and the Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide is the only shoe for the job, transitioning easily from travel to leisure. Well-cushioned, high-quality, and water-resistant, these shopper-loved slides are a no-brainer. Snag a pair while they’re up to 54 percent off for a limited time at Nordstrom.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

