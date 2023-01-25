These Shopper-loved Comfortable Slides Are Currently Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom — but Not for Long

They’re even dubbed the “best airport shoe” by travelers.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Adilette Comfort Sport Slide Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

A good pair of slide-on sandals is one closet staple that everyone should own. They come in handy in all seasons, for anything from quick runs to the mailbox to long hours at the airport. Whether you’re layering them with socks in winter or rocking them at a beachfront destination, you want a shoe that you can wear while you’re on the go, but is also comfortable and supportive enough to wear for an extended period of time.

It’s no secret that Adidas is one of the most trusted brands in footwear, and right now the fan-favorite Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide is up to 54 percent off at Nordstrom for a limited time. 

Adilette Comfort Sport Slide

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $20 (originally $35)

Made of a cushioned, foot-contouring Cloudfoam Plus material, these ultra-comfortable slides are ones you’re never going to want to take off your feet. The unisex design makes them suitable for any shopper looking for a well-padded shoe to take with them throughout their travels, and the water-resistant outer makes them perfect for wear by the beach or pool without waiting hours for them to dry. 

A good pair of shoes is one that actually makes your walking experience more pleasant, and the built-in cushioning of these slides absorb impact and evenly distribute your weight for ultra-comfortable wear. A synthetic upper and sole in combination with a textile lining make up the body of the shoe. And, since they come in five distinct colors, you’re sure to find a style that speaks to you.

Adilette Comfort Sport Slide

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $16 (originally $35)

These sandals have earned an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Nordstrom, and shoppers agree that they’re the ideal accessory to accompany you on your next adventure. One shopper shared that not only are they “good for everyday use” but they’re also perfect to wear “whenever I travel around the country or internationally.” Another customer raved that the slides are “sleek and comfortable,” swearing that they “can’t travel anywhere without them.”

The next best thing to wearing your slippers to the airport, the Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide has been touted as the “perfect airport [slide]” by shoppers, with one customer writing that they are the “best airport shoe (paired with some black Adidas compression socks, of course).” They continued, noting that it’s “nice to have something I can easily slip on and off for quick trips to get the mail,” adding that they “won’t ever be able to live without a pair of these now.”

Adilette Comfort Sport Slide

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $35

If you need a pair of shoes that actually support your feet during wear, shoppers swear these are the slides for the job. In fact, one customer even wrote that the Adidas slides are “soft and comfy” and offer the “perfect support for walking.” 

A comfortable and supportive airport outfit is a must, and the Adidas Adilette Comfort Sport Slide is the only shoe for the job, transitioning easily from travel to leisure. Well-cushioned, high-quality, and water-resistant, these shopper-loved slides are a no-brainer. Snag a pair while they’re up to 54 percent off for a limited time at Nordstrom. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
L.L.Bean 8" Bean Boot Tout
The Cozy Bean Boots That Got Me Through 10 New Hampshire Winters Are Now 60% Off at Nordstrom
Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker Tout
These Shoes Are Like Rain Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers All in One — and They're Up to 25% Off at Nordstrom
Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants
These Shopper-loved, Comfy Corduroy Pants are Perfect for Travel — and Currently 41% Off
NOOYME Thermal Underwear
Shoppers Call These $37 Fleece-lined Long Johns Their ‘Best Purchase’ for Winter
Skechers Women's D'Lites Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Shoppers Say These Comfy Sneakers Are ‘Great for Travel’ — and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
Nordstrom Shoes Sale Tout
Nordstrom Still Has So Many Amazing Winter Boots Marked Down Up to 60% Off From Its Half-yearly Sale
Birdies Shoes Sale Roundup Tout
This Meghan Markle-approved Shoe Brand Is Having a Major Sale Right Now — With Prices as Low as $65
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
Lani Lace Up Boot
These Comfy Leather Boots From the Podiatrist-approved Brand Oprah Loves Are 50% Off — but Not for Long
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker Tout
Celebs Love This Comfy Shoe Brand — and One of Its Most Popular Styles Is on Sale for Up to 54% Off Right Now
UGG Women's Classic Short II Boot
I've Been Wearing These Comfy Ugg Boots for Over 10 Years — and the Celeb-loved Brand Is Having a Rare Sale
Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes
These Comfy, Nurse-approved Sneakers That Feel Like ‘Walking on Air’ Are Perfect for Travel — and 62% Off
mens comfortable sandals for travel
The 14 Most Comfortable Men's Sandals of 2023
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Nordstrom Shoppers Call These Compact Tory Burch Flats ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re on Sale Now
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Tout
These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon