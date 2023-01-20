This Flight Attendant-approved $18 Portable Door Lock Provides an Extra Layer of Security During Hotel Stays

Vacation is the time for having fun and exploring new places, but it’s never risk-free. That’s why it’s important to do all you can to protect your well being and mitigate safety concerns before they arise. The better prepared you are, the more peace of mind you’ll have when you’re on the road.

One easy way to help ensure your safety? Picking up a portable door lock, such as the Addalock Portable Door Lock, which has earned top reviews from thousands of buyers for its effectiveness and easy installation. Even TikTokers have taken notice, like this one who demonstrated its success after an unplanned run-in with maintenance.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $32)

Available at Amazon, the portable lock made by Rishon Enterprises can be used to secure and lock the majority of doors found in hotels, Airbnbs, rentals, and more — as long as they swing inward. To use it, just insert the handle into the door, open the door enough to get the components inside, and then lock it into position – no tools needed. Within a matter of seconds, you’ll have added an extra layer of protection and privacy to your door.

Weighing in at just .01 ounces, the lock definitely won’t weigh your luggage down. And because it’s so small — just 5.8 inches by 3.5 inches by .7 inches — you can throw it in your bag before a trip so you always have it on you. You won’t lose it thanks to the striking red color, though it can’t be seen by passersby from the other side of the door.

Of course, you can also use it whenever you’re not traveling if you want additional security for your home or dorm room. As long as it fits into the doorway and the door opens inward, then you’ll be good to go.

Although it normally costs $32, the lock is currently on sale for a whopping 44 percent off, bringing its price down to just $18. With a price that low, you can pick up several locks to secure multiple rooms in your home or have backups to bring with you on vacation, like this customer who went back to buy more for hotels and cruises.

But they’re not the only ones enamored with the lock. Nearly 11,000 shoppers have given it a five-star review and praised its usefulness. This is “a great device to give you peace of mind,” wrote one shopper, who added, “It really works. Once you have it in place and then try unlocking and opening the door, it doesn't budge.”

Another shopper called the lock “amazing,” saying that the two locks they bought were “able to secure our doors with no problem, and [we] felt very safe when they were in use and they could not be seen at all from the outside.” A third reviewer said they “absolutely love this product,” noting that when they travel solo, they “feel so much [safer] with it around… and it's easy to travel with since it's light and compact.”

Even flight attendants are fans. One who called the lock “the best” said they “go nowhere without this device,” adding that it’s especially helpful in avoiding unexpected run-ins with housekeeping and other hotel guests. Another flight attendant who’s on the road 15 nights per month attested, “This is a great item to carry when you need an extra bit of security when a security latch is wobbly or it's a chain, because I do not trust the chain locks.”

With a lock like the Addalock Portable Door Lock keeping you safe, you can focus on making the most out of your travels and having the adventure of a lifetime. And it’s the perfect time to pick up one or two while they’re still just $18 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18.

