Santa Teams Up With Waze to Help Guide Drivers to Their Holiday Destinations

While we can't all have Rudolph to guide us, at least we have Waze!

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on December 2, 2022
An illustration of Santa in his sleigh
Photo:

Courtesy of Waze

Santa’s coming to town, and he’s giving directions.

The Big Man himself has teamed up with Waze to offer some holiday cheer along with turn-by-turn directions, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, will offer commentary on hazards ahead along with some good tidings for the festive season. 

“Waze wants to bring some cheer to your drives this holiday season with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” Harris Beber, the company’s chief marketing officer, told T+L. “Following an increase in Thanksgiving traffic this year, drivers should expect more traffic on the road this December. Waze’s Santa driving experience provides lighthearted jokes and fun visuals, like converting your car to Santa’s sleigh on the Waze map, all while making your rides smarter and safer." 

The unique voice directions are available now through Jan. 3, 2023, around the world. They will be voiced in British English, American English, French, and Spanish. Mrs. Claus will only be available in the United States.

Drivers can also transform their car into Santa’s sleigh (or Mrs. Claus’ C-Wagon vehicle), as well as choose between different moods, or how their icon appears in the Waze map, like naughty or nice. 

When travelers arrive at their destination, for example, Santa will declare “You made it! Now get inside and make me some cookies, won’t you?” And when police are reported ahead, he warns drivers to “try and stay on their nice list.”

The app isn’t alone in getting into the holiday spirit. In Finland, Uber is teaming up with Santa to give travelers free rides on his reindeer-pulled sleigh to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus.

And closer to home, travelers can ride the rails with Santa on a cookie-themed train ride in Napa, on the Polar Express in Colorado, or a holiday train in South Dakota.

Beyond Santa, festive holiday experiences abound all over the country from the giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City to Nantucket’s annual Christmas stroll complete with dozens of seven-foot-tall, decorated Christmas trees.

