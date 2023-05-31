I Wore These Comfortable Pants on a 10-hour Travel Day, and They Never Wrinkled Once

It happened in the Luxor International Airport: Two travel editors I was flying with to Cairo walked in wearing the same pair of travel pants. They were the coolest ones I’d seen all summer. They were sleek and put-together but somehow lightweight and wrinkle-free — aka the perfect travel uniform. “Are those the Aday Turn It Up Pants?” one said to the other. Spoiler alert: They were, and all the editors we know seem to have them.

I was convinced I needed a pair. When I returned from Egypt, I ordered the high-waisted, slim-fit pants in black to complete my travel wardrobe. If they’re good enough for these professional travelers who spend their lives on the go, I trust that they’re good enough for this frequent flier, too.

Aday

To buy: aday.com, $180

As soon as I tried them on, I saw what made the wrinkle-free, cigarette-style pants so special. They’re the rare, magical type of pants that look polished but still feel luxuriously comfy. They reminded me of my favorite hiking joggers since they’re made of a quick-drying, water-resistant nylon elastane blend. And yet with their high-quality tailoring and elasticized waistband creating a flattering fit, they look like work trousers that I could wear to a meeting. Talk about major versatility.

So yes, they looked great. But could they stand up to a long travel day? I tested the Turn It Up Pants out on a 10-hour travel day on two flights, one to Miami and one to Charleston; I wore them crossing the airports, climbing stairs, reaching for my bag in the trunk of the cab, and walking all around town, and I have to say that I’ve never felt more comfortable while looking so put-together. At times, I couldn’t believe I wasn’t wearing pajamas.

Comfort was just the tip of the iceberg. The biggest bonus is that they did not once wrinkle — not when I sat in them for hours on the plane, and not even after I packed them up in my suitcase for a few days. Find me another pair of pants that can do that.

During my trip, I also loved how easy the pants were to dress up or down. I wore them with a blouse and comfy flats for a nice dinner; I wore them with an open white button-up, t-shirt, tank, and my trusty white sneakers to the airport. As far as I’m concerned, they’d be appropriate for almost any occasion.

When I found out these were machine-washable, I was convinced there was nothing these pants can’t do. I kept thinking, what’s the catch? But they just kept showing off: They have pockets. They’re also resistant to pilling (up to 100,000 rough touches, according to the brand). They’re thermoregulating too, so they’re breathable, which means they’re great at keeping you at a cozy temperature whether you’re inside or out. Oh, and they’re sustainably made in Italy.

While I ordered these in black, the pants come in other versatile neutrals like midnight and moss, in addition to a few limited edition colors that are selling out quickly, like camel. The pants come in women’s sizes XS (0-2) to XL (16). I sized up because I wanted a looser fit, and I’d recommend that to other travelers who don’t like slim-fit pants, too.

I’ll admit that $180 is steep for a pair of pants, but they seem less expensive when I factor in how many times I’ve gotten use out of them. I have worn them at least eight times in the last few months I’ve had them, making them the best investment I’ve made in my travel wardrobe this year. Plus, Aday offers 15 percent off your first order of $300 or more.

Don’t just take it from this travel editor, though. Aday customers are also raving about these pants. One said they’re “worth the splurge” and said they’re “so classy” and they love that they “don’t require ironing.” Another said they “always pack them for work trips,” and yet another said they originally bought them for traveling, “but once I tried them on I thought of all the everyday activities I could wear them. Perhaps I need another pair… The material is so comfortable.” They finished by saying, “They look very nice on and super chic.”

Thanks to the Aday Turn It Up Pants, I’ve officially called off my search for the perfect travel uniform. If you want a pair of wrinkle-free, quick-drying, and very polished pants for your next flight, I couldn’t recommend them more.

And, if you’re looking for a pair of perfect black travel pants like mine but for less, I’ve got you covered. Read on for a handful of lookalikes at Amazon that are all under $40 and sure to be comfy on long travel days.

