These Amazon Binoculars Are So Good, Travelers Say They Can Spot the Moons Around Jupiter — and They're 53% Off

Twinkling stars, roaming wildlife, calving glaciers — some sights are better in high definition. For that reason, it’s a good idea to invest in a good pair of binoculars to enhance your most eye-catching travels. After all, a front-row view can be the difference between a good trip and a great one.

While military binoculars can run upwards of $33,000, it’s easy to find a travel-friendly pair for under $150. In fact, one of the best-selling pairs of binoculars at Amazon are the Adasion 12x42 High-Definition Binoculars — currently a whopping 53 percent off. Tack on an additional 20 percent off coupon, and you’re paying just $56 for a pair of binoculars that are usually $150!

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $150)

Weighing just 1.25 pounds and taking up about as much space as the novel you tucked away for the airport, these lightweight binoculars are perfect for travel. They magnify objects up to 12x. (For comparison, the iPhone 14 only offers 2x zoom.) And their large, 42 mm objective lenses pick up light and reproduce colors extremely well, similar to what polar lenses do for sunglasses. In fact, Adasion says that the BAK4 prism glass they use is primarily reserved for professional binoculars. In other words, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a boat looking at birds on a far off island, or if you’re sitting in the nosebleed section watching Beyoncé perform; you’ll feel like you’re up close and personal, watching in 4K.

And while in a perfect world your travel partner will bring their own pair of binoculars, these are easy to adjust — simply twist the eye cups for your optimal fit — and therefore easy to share. You can even wear them with glasses. But perhaps what travelers love most about these binoculars are the accessories they come with: a tripod; phone adapter, strap, and carrying case.



The tabletop tripod, which rotates 360 degrees, provides for a steady and hands-free viewing experience. The universal phone adapter allows you to attach your smartphone to the viewfinder, so you can get crisp and clear photos of whatever you’re looking at. And the strap is padded so it’s comfortable around your neck. What’s more, the carrying case comes in handy for packing it away and protecting the lenses when they’re not in use.

If you’re worried about buying a pair of binoculars without looking through them, just take a look instead at the stellar ratings. Nearly 80 percent — more than 11,600 — of the ratings for the Adasion 12x42 High-Definition Binoculars are perfect five-star ratings. In fact, these binoculars are so popular they’re ranked fourth on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Binoculars. They’re also ranked ninth on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Camera & Photo Products.

One Amazon shopper who gifted them to their father for an Alaskan cruise writes, “He was absolutely thrilled with these binoculars, the tripod/accessories, and the photos he was able to capture during his vacation.” Another happy Amazon shopper used theirs for stargazing. “I was first introduced to these binoculars on vacation at the beach with our family. Our son had them and said we could probably see the comet with them. I was very skeptical. Well, sure enough, we saw the comet several nights.” Another shopper even said they were “able to see the Galilean moons around Jupiter.”

Another telling review comes from one Amazon shopper who posted photos of a bush taken with their iPhone alone and then taken with their iPhone and these binoculars. In the first photo it’s hard to tell what you’re looking at, but in the second photo you can make out each individual raspberry. “I’m obsessed with my toy,” writes another Amazon shopper. “The binoculars have exceptional image quality, and the phone adaptor lets me take pictures of things I previously couldn’t. Now I want to redo all my vacations to national parks with these binoculars.”

So take it from these savvy travelers — the Adasion 12x42 High-Definition Binoculars will help you see the sights up close and capture some pretty incredible photos, whether you’re bird-watching in Costa Rica or stargazing at the Grand Canyon. And since they’re marked down almost $100 right now, we see these in your future from far, far away.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $56 with an on-site coupon.



