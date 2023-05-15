Shoppers Are ‘Literally Obsessed’ With These 14 Active Vacation Must-haves From Target, Starting at $10

I’ve learned that whether I’m traveling with kids or escaping on a solo trip, traveling is less about lounging by the pool and more about adventuring from one unforgettable moment to the next. But this type of high-energy trip is only sustainable by having the right gear that keeps us comfortable, dry, and prepared for anything all day long.

If this sounds like your type of trip, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to splurge in order to check off the packing list for your next active vacation. Whether you’re booking yoga classes, horseback riding, walking tours, or a guided hike, Target has comfy joggers, UPF shorts, lightweight daypacks, and everything else you need, starting at just $10. To help narrow down the options, we’ve curated 14 essentials for your upcoming travels below.

All in Motion ​​Stretch Woven Tapered Cargo Pants

Target

I have these cargo joggers in two colors and love the option to have pants that aren’t leggings when hiking, going to the gym, or even for a long day of sightseeing. But what I most love is how stretchy and lightweight they are while repelling any sweat or rain. The quick-drying fabric is a polyester and spandex blend with UPF 50 protection, making the pants comfy enough for all-day wear in the sun. Plus, the drawstring waistband helps you find the perfect fit for whatever activity you’re doing.

They are super functional with several pockets that enable me to often ditch a bag. Instead, I’m able to keep my phone, keys, and passport handy behind safe zippered or cargo closures. Beyond comfort and convenience, travelers will be happy to hear that these pants do not wrinkle, making them a suitcase-staple.

One shopper wrote they are “literally obsessed” with the pants, and added they could “wear them everyday.”

To buy: target.com, $30

Shade & Shore Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals

Target

My daughter and I both got a pair of these adjustable sandals for our trip to Hawaii and were shocked by the comfort. Neither one of us enjoys the feeling of having something between our toes, so opting for a slide over a flip-flop made sense for us. We wore them to the beach, of course, but also did a ton of walking in them and neither of us reported sore feet. Plus, with the style looking similar to another popular, more expensive brand, we both wear the sandals with pretty much anything, whether we’re dressing them up or down. Another bonus is that they’re lightweight, making them easy to throw in your carry-on.

One reviewer said they wore them on spring break and that they were “surprisingly comfortable.” Another shopper wrote they “got so many compliments.” A third said the sandals are “literally the only shoes” they wear.

To buy: target.com, $10

All in Motion High Rise Flex Shorts

Target

Finding a pair of shorts that are easy to move in and keep you cool during your vacation activities doesn’t have to be challenging thanks to these 3-inch high-rise shorts. They’ll keep you both comfortable and dry under the sun thanks to quick-drying fabric and UPF 50 protection. With a polyester and spandex blend, you can count on a breezy fit, whether you’re going to yoga, joining a walking tour, or stopping by the beach for a dip.

The shorts are available in blue, coral, brown, and pink with sizes ranging from XS-4XL. Several shoppers called them the “best shorts ever,” while one person wrote that they are “roomy and flattering.”

To buy: target.com, $25

To find out what else Target has in store for your next trip, keep scrolling to put together the ultimate active vacation packing list.

Shade & Shore One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Target

To buy: target.com, $40

A New Day Down Brim Bucket Hat

Target

To buy: target.com, $15

Skechers Resse Performance Sneakers

Target

To buy: target.com, $40

Alpine Swiss Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $25 (originally $35)

All in Motion Zip-Front Jacket

Target

To buy: target.com, $30

All in Motion Belt Fanny Pack

Target

To buy: target.com, $20 (originally $25)

JoyLab V-neck Ribbed Seamless Tank Bra

Target

To buy: target.com, $22

Kona Sol UPF 50 Full Zip Rash Guard

Target

To buy: target.com, $40

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Sunscreen

Target

To buy: target.com, $14

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

