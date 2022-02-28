Who We Are

Around 50 years ago, the editors of a magazine called Travel & Camera made a big leap forward, embracing not just photography, but the entire world. They'd cover food, wine, fashion, hotels, cruises, beaches, cities, hiking, skiing — just about anything that anybody would do for fun. They'd need a new name — Travel & Leisure — and a new look for that magazine.

Much has changed since our first issue was published back in 1971 — for starters, we swapped the ampersand sign for a plus symbol and we launched this website in 1998. But one thing remained the same — and that's our passion for travel, both near and far. Today, we reach more than 16 million travelers every month, and our team includes a network of hundreds of writers and photographers across the globe, all providing a local eye on the best places to stay, eat, see, and explore.

As a top travel media brand in the world, Travel + Leisure's mission is to inform and inspire passionate travelers, like you. We celebrate travel and provide service and inspiration at every point of your journey, from trip ideas to nitty-gritty logistics. We cover small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between.

And because, above all, our goal is to help our readers make the most of their invaluable free time, we're not afraid to lean into the second half of our name — leisure — and cover all the ways to enjoy life at home, too. Our travel experiences influence much of what we practice in between trips, and whether we're transforming our bedrooms using luxury hotel tricks or applying beauty regimens we admired abroad, we love to share our learnings.

So, whatever brings you to our site, you'll leave dreaming about places you never even considered, equipped with all the stellar tips, advice, and products you need to get you there.

After all these years, we're thankful to still be exploring the world with you.

Meet the Travel + Leisure Digital Team

Meet the Travel + Leisure Print Team

Paul Martinez, Executive Creative Director

LaToya Valmont, Managing Editor

Scott Hall, Photo Director

Ray Isle, Wine and Spirits Editor

Erin Agostinelli, Editorial Operations Manager

Christine Bower-Wright, Design Director

Fryda Lidor, Art Director

Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor

Devin Traineau, Associate Photo Editor

Griffin Plonchak, Production Manager

Kathy Roberson, Copy and Research Chief

Kevin Ford, Associate Research Editor

Meet the Travel + Leisure Video Team

Editorial Policy

Our in-house editorial team oversees every article. We aim to offer travelers inspiration, advice for planning trips, and valuable guidance once they are on the ground.

We are committed to the quality and trustworthiness of our content and editorial processes. Our team of writers, editors, fact-checkers, illustrators, and photographers rigorously researches and reviews all content on an ongoing basis to ensure it is up to date, accurate, and puts the needs of our readers first.

Each article features a byline that includes the name, a brief description, and a link to more information about those who contributed to that piece. The date indicates when the piece was most recently updated with new information. Some articles also have a tagline at the end to provide additional information on research or authorship.

Original illustrations, graphics, images, and videos are created by internal teams, who collaborate with experts in their fields to produce assets that represent diverse voices, perspectives, and context. Periodic review by editors as well as by Anti-Bias or other Review Board members as appropriate, ensure the quality, accuracy and integrity of these assets. Photos and videos are not edited in any way that may cause them to be false or misleading.

We correct any factual errors in a transparent manner and strive to make it easy for our readers to bring errors to our attention.

All of our writers, editors, and contributors are responsible for disclosing any potential conflicts of interest.

Our editorial content is not influenced by our advertisers. We maintain a strict separation between advertising and editorial content and clearly differentiate editorial content from advertising content.

To learn more, please see our full Editorial Policy and Standards page, including the Dotdash Meredith Content Integrity Promise.

Diversity and Inclusion

As a travel brand that reaches more than 16 million readers per month, Travel + Leisure has the power and responsibility to create positive change. We have pledged to recruit and amplify Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) contributors across Travel + Leisure's site, social channels, and other places where the brand has a presence.

We are open to our readers' thoughts and feedback in the comments section on our social media handles, but encourage everyone to remain respectful to create a safe space for our community. We have no tolerance for hate speech, and any comments that violate platform guidelines will be deleted and/or reported. If you see hateful comments on our posts, please help us in our moderation efforts and report them.

At Travel + Leisure, we work with Dotdash Meredith's Anti-Bias Review Board to create inclusive content and set standards for how to answer questions without perpetuating bias, prejudice, and stereotypes. The Anti-Bias Review Board is a multi-disciplinary panel of experts that works with our writers and editors on content initiatives.

We have more work ahead of us to unlearn practices that haven't served all readers. In the coming years, we will take on new content initiatives, partnerships, and editorial standards that make our content more inclusive.

Accuracy and Corrections

The accuracy of our verified information and news articles is core to every Dotdash Meredith brand, including Travel + Leisure. So, too, is our commitment to accountability to our readers and transparency about our accuracy and corrections practices.

Our rich library of "evergreen" content is routinely updated, reviewed by our professional review boards, and fact-checked to ensure ongoing publication of accurate, complete, relevant, and up-to-date useful information. Following our rigorous and systematic updating and verification process, articles in our content library are date-stamped to indicate to readers that the information is complete and accurate. News articles often cover a distinct event in time and are not part of our routine update process.

At Travel + Leisure, we are committed to telling readers when an error has appeared, and to correcting it. When we discover a significant error of fact, we will correct the article as quickly as possible and append a correction note. All corrections will be clearly labeled, dated, and include information about what was corrected.

We welcome our readers' participation in our ongoing commitment to accuracy and fact-checking. If you believe we have published a factual error in any of our content, please let us know and we will investigate and take appropriate corrective and/or updating measures. You can report a possible error by emailing us at tandl@meredith.com.

Fact-checking

Our writers and editors investigate claims and verify all information and data gathered for all articles, including news. We consult relevant, diverse, qualified sources to ensure we're providing proper context and background to the reader. All of our news and information is thoroughly reviewed by a staff editor and fact checked by our editorial team. Articles are rigorously evaluated for accuracy, relevance, and timeliness.

If you have noticed an issue you would like to bring to our attention, please let us know by emailing tandl@meredith.com.

Sources

Our writers and editors adhere to strict journalistic standards for article sourcing. We rely on current and reputable primary sources, such as expert interviews, airlines, hotels, tourism boards, government organizations, and professional and academic institutions and studies. All data points, facts, and claims are backed up by at least one credible source.

We strongly discourage use of anonymous or unnamed sourcing, as this can erode transparency and reader trust. In the rare instance where an unnamed source is used, we will disclose to readers the reason behind the anonymity and provide necessary context.

A cornerstone of our reporting and sourcing is to consider often overlooked perspectives from BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and women. Our content strives to serve all communities and reflect diverse voices and perspectives.

Independence and Impartiality

Travel + Leisure is committed to independent, impartial, fair journalism. Our editorial content is not influenced by our advertisers. Every Travel + Leisure staff member and contributor is held accountable to a high standard of honesty and transparency.

We maintain a strict separation between advertising and editorial content. Our "Sponsored Content" is labeled to make clear that such content is provided by or on behalf of an advertiser or sponsor.

In line with our mission to provide useful information that helps people find answers, solve problems, and get inspired, we are dedicated to publishing unbiased, comprehensive reviews of products and services. Our product and service reviews are wholly independent and based on robust research and product testing. When readers visit "affiliate links" within our content, Travel + Leisure may receive commissions from purchases, but we never receive any compensation or consideration for the content of our recommendations.

Travel + Leisure writers and editors are prohibited from giving preferential treatment to any outside resource (company, publication, video, affiliate, website) based on their relationship with the person or company who authors or owns that resource.

All of our writers and editors are responsible for disclosing any potential conflicts of interest — any relationship, financial, or personal, with any source or resource that may compromise their ability to provide fair and impartial information. As with many publishers, our writers and editors are sometimes provided with complimentary products or services for review purposes. We are transparent and disclose when any valuable products or services are provided to our editorial teams. Our editorial staff and editorial contributors must not solicit gifts or services for personal purposes.

Press Trips

Travel + Leisure editors and select contributors often work with tourism boards, tour operators, brands, airlines, and hotel properties to support coverage. These experiences enable Travel + Leisure to produce robust, thoroughly reported stories that present a deeper look into a destination. We do not cover any destinations, restaurants, hotels, or tours that we wouldn't personally recommend. Furthermore, we do not accept monetary compensation in exchange for coverage.

Product Reviews

Besides being expert travelers, we're constantly on the lookout for the best products to make your time both on and off the road easier and more enjoyable. At Travel + Leisure, we diligently research and curate our lists of recommendations, constantly scouring the landscape for the latest product releases, from luggage to items that bring the travel experience home.

We do receive an affiliate commission on some (but not all) of the products if you choose to click through to the retailer site and make a purchase. That said, we are not loyal to any one specific retailer or brand.

We are also committed to ensuring that our content reflects the diversity of our audience. This means showcasing brands owned by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and other minority groups whenever possible.

How to Write for Us

Interested in contributing to Travel + Leisure? We're always looking for fresh ideas from writers, photographers, and content creators with a wide range of ideas and backgrounds that will inspire and empower our audience to discover and experience the best in travel. Please see our pitch guidelines for print, digital, and social.

Subscription Services

Contact Us

Travel + Leisure GO

Advertising

World's Best Awards

Media Inquiries

Technical Issues

Browser Notifications

Awards

