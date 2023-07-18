These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off

Grab them before they're out of stock.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 18, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

While there’s no better time to wear a pair of shorts than in the summertime, I’ve found that they don’t always make the most comfortable travel uniform. This is especially true if I know I’ll be spending the day on public transportation, or just want to look a little bit more put-together. That’s where the Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants come in. 

These breezy, relaxed-fitting bottoms make the perfect travel pants with their breathable and comfy construction, which is made with the brand’s warm-weather friendly linen-cotton blend material. What’s more, they’re actually on sale for 30 percent off, bringing their steep $90 price tag down to a more budget-friendly number. Take my word for it, don’t sleep on this deal — they’re starting to sell out fast. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

In addition to being incredibly lightweight and undeniably stylish, the Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants have become a staple in my suitcase for their flattering high-waisted silhouette. They provide the perfect amount of coverage when I’m lifting my bags out of the overhead compartment, walking around taking in the sights, and kicking back at a fun restaurant with friends and family. They have a slightly oversized fit to them that keeps me feeling comfy in them all day, which is good news if you’re looking for new bottoms that can take you from day to night. 

Heck, they’ll match the dress code for any occasion. Their tapered details add an elegant charm to the classic menswear-inspired trousers, allowing them to be dressed up with the right blouse, shoes, and accessories when needed. But, you can easily get away with wearing the Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants for casual activities with your favorite sneakers and T-shirt. And, they’re so comfy that you’ll maybe want to wear them by the pool as a swim cover-up and on your flight home. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Plus, they’re equipped with two roomy side pockets that are the perfect sizes for my smartphone, card wallet, keys, and other tiny essentials. The Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants are available in six versatile colors, which I think you’ll have no trouble incorporating into your travel wardrobe. My go-to pair is the neutral beige hue, and I’m not missing this chance to get the black pair while they’re on sale. 

Reviewers also can’t get enough of the Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants. One shopper wrote, “They’re such a staple to have in your closet. They are so comfy, and [made with a] softer linen material.” Another customer commented, “They’re the perfect length, even when I wear platform shoes, and hug my butt in the right ways. They’re not too snug or too loose anywhere. Also, they’re very lightweight and flowy.” And, a final reviewer added, “Can’t go wrong with these in the Texas heat. I love where they sit at my waist and the flowy pants are perfect for summer.” 

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant

Abercrombie & Fitch

Well, what are you waiting for? Get yourself a pair of the Abercrombie Linen Ultra Wide-Leg Pants while they're 30 percent off and still in stock. If you're still on the hunt for the perfect travel pants, keep scrolling to shop our other favorite styles from across the web. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $63. 

