8 Eerie Abandoned Amusement Parks Around the United States

From the hurricane-ravaged Six Flags New Orleans to the whimsical Land of Oz, here are some of the most fascinating abandoned amusement parks in the United States. Note that many of these theme parks are now closed to the public and visiting them may be considered trespassing.

There’s just something about the eerie draw of an abandoned amusement park that captivates us. These once-cherished locations, formerly filled with laughter and cheery music, have become long-gone places of yesteryear that sit in decay, slowly succumbing to nature. While some are demolished to make way for new developments, others sit in ruin, intriguing theme park enthusiasts who want to know what these parks were like at their peaks — and why they closed.

01 of 08 Six Flags New Orleans Carly Caramanna There are few abandoned sites in the United States as creepy as Six Flags New Orleans. The storied amusement park, which first operated as Jazzland, was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The park sat in seven feet of water for over a month and ultimately became an unofficial symbol of one of the most destructive storms the country had ever seen. The damage was substantial, and only a few of the park’s attractions were salvaged. As a shadow of its former self, the park sits in ruin due to the high cost of demolishing it — so many of its rides, including rust-coated roller coasters, reside in plain view just off the main interstate heading into New Orleans. Today, the park has a second life as a filming location — its spooky atmosphere makes it an in-demand set for movie and television shoots.

02 of 08 Discovery Island at Walt Disney World While Walt Disney World may conjure up images of glossy facades and colorful castles, there are a few relics of the resort's past that visitors can spot in broad daylight. Located on Bay Lake near Magic Kingdom Park, Discovery Island was once a lively zoological attraction. The wildlife sanctuary, which operated from 1974 to 1999, was home to hundreds of birds and primates. The park closed exactly 25 years after opening, and the animals that resided here were relocated to Disney's Animal Kingdom and its standout facilities. To this day, all of its original buildings remain on the private island, and fireworks cruises often sail by the overgrown island, offering closer views for curious onlookers.

03 of 08 Ghost Town in the Sky Carly Caramanna Wild West-themed amusement park Ghost Town in the Sky opened in 1961 atop Buck Mountain in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. And guests couldn’t just drive up and park at the gates — they had to take either a 3,370-foot-long chair lift or an inclined funicular railway to reach the theme park. During its heyday, park goers enjoyed live performances from country music stars, classic amusement rides, and a recreated Old West town. Poor conditions, mounting operational costs, and a steep decline in tourists finally led to Ghost Town in the Sky’s closure in 2002. Throughout the years, several new owners attempted to reopen the historic park, but it still sits empty atop Buck Mountain today. Guests passing through the Smoky Mountains can spot the park’s entrance, funicular, and abandoned steel looping roller coaster, Cliff Hanger, high in the sky.

04 of 08 Heritage USA Carly Caramanna Heritage USA — the brainchild of television evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — opened just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina in 1978. The Christianity-themed water park and theme park was a bona fide destination complete with on-site accommodations; at its height, it was one of the most-visited parks in the world following Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Plagued with money issues and growing controversy, it closed for good in 1989. While much of the park was cleared for residential construction, its famed promenade and 21-story abandoned hotel tower still stand. Part of the complex is even used as a conference and wedding venue.

05 of 08 Nickelodeon Studios Carly Caramanna Nostalgic 90s kids remember when Nickelodeon Studios was located at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Known for its brightly hued exterior and orange splatter logo, the fully functioning television studio was part production house and part theme park attraction. Guests of Universal Studios could catch a live taping of favorite shows like “Family Double Dare,” participate in daily studio tours, and even get slimed. Over 2,000 episodes were filmed at the studio, which was closed for good in 2005. The property went on to house a residency of the Blue Man Group, but that since closed and the building now sits quietly just steps from the theme park. Guests can sometimes get a glimpse into the studio’s Stage 18, which once housed production for “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” during the holiday season for the annual Grinch-mas celebration.

06 of 08 Jungle Island Courtesy of Dr. John C. Webb Knott’s Berry Farm’s long-forgotten second gate was a unique theme park that featured a lush tropical setting and peculiar exhibits. Another one of Walter Knott’s grand ideas, Jungle Island operated just across the street from Knott’s from 1964 to 1982. The park targeted younger visitors and housed a number of playscapes and relaxation areas. It was best known for its over 200 “wood-imal” creatures, carved pieces resembling animals made by Illinois landscape artist Forrest L. Morrow. The folk artist and his family operated the Southern California park until its demise in 1982 when Knott’s opened a brand-new kid-focused land. The park has since been repurposed into a private event space named Knott’s Lagoon.

07 of 08 Land of Oz “Wizard of Oz”-themed Land Of Oz was created as a way to bring year-round tourism to Beech Mountain, a North Carolina ski resort. The park opened in 1970 with great fanfare — Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher were on hand to celebrate the official ribbon cutting. Inside, guests explored a recreation of the iconic yellow brick road, met Scarecrow and the gang, and got up close with actual props and costumes from the film, including Judy Garland’s iconic Dorothy dress. A ski lift was turned into an artificial balloon ride, mimicking the final scene from the movie and offering riders a stunning bird’s-eye view of the surrounding mountains. Business misfortunes and a 1975 fire ultimately led to the park’s decline, and it was abandoned for several years. According to the park’s website, former employees reunited in the late 1980s, sparking an interest in reviving the Land of Oz, and today, people can journey back to the Emerald City each fall for Autumn of Oz weekend events.