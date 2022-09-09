Gas Prices Decrease Just in Time for Fall Road Trips, According to AAA

The national price of gas has dropped to an average of $3.77 per gallon.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on September 9, 2022
Blurred cars on the road in autumn foggy forest in rainy day. Beautiful mountain roadway, trees with orange foliage in fog. Landscape with red car, asphalt road, woods in fall.
Den Belitsky/Getty Images

Gas prices have continued to drop, averaging well under $4 nationally — making fall road trips more affordable. 

The national price of gas has dropped to an average of $3.77 per gallon, according to AAA — a significant decrease from just three months ago when gas reached an all-time high in the United States, averaging more than $5 per gallon. 

The lower prices are due to a combination of lower oil prices, “modest” demand in the U.S., and what has so far been a quiet hurricane season.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news, but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement.

The largest weekly decreases have been seen in Vermont where gas dropped 15 cents per gallon, as well as in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania where gas dropped 14 cents per gallon each. When it comes to the least expensive states to fill up, Texas and Arkansas won out with gas averaging $3.25 per gallon in both states. 

The lower gas prices — which have been trending down for months — come just in time for travelers to plan fall road trips to soak up changing leaves and cooling temperatures. Drive through New England to experience fall festivals and some of the best leaf peeping in the country, or head to Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains for gorgeous foliage (without the cold weather). 

Drive over to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, America’s newest national park, to go fishing, hiking, and — yes — see the leaves change. Or plan a camping trip in stunning destinations like Montana's Glacier National Park (catch fall colors in October) or Acadia National Park in Maine.

