I Only Buy Souvenirs That Are Actually Useful — and It's Changed the Way I Travel

It's the best way to relive your travels.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond is an associate ecommerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, where she primarily works on the Travel + Leisure brand. She writes about all things travel gear, including everything from the best suitcases to the most comfortable travel clothing.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023
Illustration of souvenir collections sitting on shelves in a home with wall art
Photo:

Kailey Whitman/Travel + Leisure

Whenever I grab a pinch of salt while cooking, I think about the road trip my mom and I took to Burlington, Vermont, right after I graduated from college. When I drink my morning coffee, I reflect on the first weekend my boyfriend and I spent together in upstate New York. And when I reach for a pen at my desk, I’m reminded of another mother-daughter vacation to Copenhagen. It’s not just because I have a really good memory — it’s because my home is filled with thoughtful souvenirs.

Most of my travel itineraries revolve around restaurants, bars, and coffee shops — mainly because I’m a far more pleasant traveler when I’m well-fed and caffeinated. But local shops and flea markets always make their way on my list of trip must-dos. In part because they’re a great way to understand a culture more deeply, but also because I’m constantly on the hunt for a good souvenir.

When I look around my home now, and the physical representations of my travels I’ve filled it with, I’m reminded of the souvenirs I eyed — and begged my parents to buy, with a middling success rate — as a child. Think stuffed animals, bags of polished rocks, and miniature license plates with my name on them. The items themselves might not have had much sentimental value, but it was more about what they represented. These little trinkets — whether they were a ridiculously shiny gold-tone Eiffel Tower keychain or a magnet in the shape of Florida — said, "I was there."

Whenever I returned home, the knickknacks would usually find themselves on a shelf or in my closet, and I wouldn’t give them much thought after getting back into my routine. That’s why now, as an adult, I’ve found that souvenirs in the form of items I actually use daily are much more valuable to me.

That’s not to say I don’t love the occasional novelty sweatshirt or bumper sticker, but I tend to buy goods made by local artisans and designers: ceramics, glassware, home linens, clothing, etc. My salt dish from Burlington, my mug from upstate New York, and my ceramic vase from Copenhagen are just a few of the items I’ve purchased as functional souvenirs. At this point, they’ve been in at least four apartments, and I have no plans to leave them behind any time soon. 

Illustration of souvenir collections, a golden Eiffel Tower Keychain from Paris, A Florida shaped magnet and a designer dress

Kailey Whitman/Travel + Leisure

On a recent trip to Mexico City, I was on a mission to come home with meaningful souvenirs. I knew I wanted to bring something home that I could remember this trip by — the first big trip I took with friends since the pandemic began.

While browsing a clothing store in the Roma Norte neighborhood, we stumbled upon a rack of silk dresses from a local designer Carla Alfonsina. (She is an illustrator and tattoo artist, and the dresses feature her own drawings.) We crowded in the small dressing room, trying on two different printed versions of the dress, helping each other tie the silk straps in the back and elbowing each other to get a look in the mirror. It was dumb luck — the dresses fit each of us and our styles perfectly.

We each bought one. None of us live in the same city, so we’ll never run into the issue of wearing our matching dresses at the same time and place. (Although, I like to think of us unintentionally wearing them together from across the country.) I’ll be reminded of that charming shop, that beautiful day, and my wonderful friends every time I wear it. 

For me, travel is about being present. It’s about, briefly, leaving my life at home and immersing myself in a different world. When I’m back at home, though, I’m able to recapture some of those feelings thanks to my souvenirs. Even if just for a moment, I can transport myself back to Burlington, Copenhagen, or Mexico City, just by reaching for a pinch of salt, grabbing a pen, or slipping on a dress.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Japan street styles first-person roundup Tout
I Just Got Back From Japan, and These Are the 16 Popular Tokyo Street Styles I Spotted — Starting at $5
Iâve Hiked All Over the World, and These Are the Hiking Clothes From Amazon That I Would Actually Buy Myself TOUT
I’ve Hiked Everywhere From Antarctica to Africa, And These 20 Amazon Finds Are My Go-to Trail Clothing
Bachelorette Trip to Charleston Packing List Tout
I Traveled to Charleston for a Bachelorette Party, and These Are 17 Items I’m So Glad I Packed
I Cruise All the Time, and These Are My 15 Must-haves TOUT
I’ve Been on 50+ Cruises, and These Are the 15 Things I Never Sail Without
If You Have to Check a Bag, Check Out These TK Travel-writer Approved Suitcases
My Travel Writer Group Chat Finally Revealed Their All-time Favorite Checked Luggage
FANTASTIC HOUSE Silk Heatless Hair Curler Tout
I Never Travel Without This $18 Trick That Gives Me Perfect Hair — All While I Sleep
Lululemon Pieces That Are Perfect for Travel Tout
I Used to Work at Lululemon, and These Are the 17 Genius Items I Recommend for Travel
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the Italian Looks I Wear
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the 15 Classic Italian Looks I Always Wear From $17
Iâve Tested Thousands Of Sneakers â These Are My TK Earth-Friendly Favorites for Travel TOUT
I’ve Worn These 7 Comfy Sneakers All Over the World With No Discomfort — and They’re All Eco-friendly
A woman sitting by the water in Mexico City and love letters from the Museum of Broken Relationships
How Being Single Changed What Travel Meant to Me
Remi Bader at NYFW in February 2023 with pink flowers in the background
The Trick That Helps This Fashion TikTok Star Travel With the Perfect Outfits — Without Overpacking
A person stands in the infinite crystal universe room
How a 2-week Trip to Tokyo Changed My Mind About Solo Travel
Kisscynest Women's High Waist Swimsuit Tout
I’ve Tried Tons of Swimsuits, and This Flattering $30 Style From Amazon Makes Me Feel Comfortable and Confident
This $TK Amazon Dress Is So Flattering, I Ordered Multiplesv tout
My Go-to Summer Dress Never Wrinkles and Is Comfortable on Long Travel Days — and It’s $31 at Amazon
Ultimate Solo Travel Packing List
The Ultimate Solo Travel Packing List — and Essential Tips
Away Bigger Carry-on Is Worth the Hype and I Never Check a Bag TOUT
I’m a Travel Editor, and I Haven’t Checked a Bag in 4 Years Thanks to This Spacious, Internet-famous Carry-on