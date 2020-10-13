Zulya Rajabova

Rajabova visits Central Asia several times a year, always on the lookout for new experiences and new possibilities. She’s particularly excited about the recent reopening of the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan border: now travelers can more easily see both Samarkand and Panjakent, two of the Silk Road’s most majestic ancient cities. Rajabova has also noticed a crop of new accommodations by major western brands, including the Hilton in Astana in 2019 and in Tashkent, set to open later this year. And she counts multi-generational trips as some of the most special she’s planned: “For a grandfather's 80th birthday celebration, he brought along his adult children and his grandchildren. They really treasured the time they had traveling together on horseback in Kyrgyzstan, in some of the world's most spectacular mountains. They followed nomadic camel tracks, slept in comfortable yurts under the stars in the Kyzyl-Kum and Karakum deserts, and breakfasted at a camp-fire next to the magnificent, fiery gas crater in Turkmenistan.”