William Jones

"Will Jones continues to push the boundaries for travel in Africa. He always finds the best people. Once, when traveling through the salt flats of Ethiopia on the Eritrean border, the amazing guide Will found for us talked our way out of a very delicate situation because he knew the local chieftain so we could pass uninterrupted. Will creates the perfect balance of adventure, conservation, education and fun. He knows the continent better than any travel consultant and has forged partnerships with leaders in travel and conservation such as African Parks which allow us access to normally restricted areas." - Megan K.