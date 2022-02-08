William Jones
Jones is an expert on what he calls Africa's "cultural frontiers"—places like Chad and Sudan—as well as the continent's more familiar wildlife-watching destinations. His philanthropy-focused firm supports social enterprises in Ethiopia. "Clients are willing to splurge on remote private camps far from the madding crowds, to spend time with traditional culture," Jones says. He's also noticed more travelers taking a keen interest in the impact of their journeys. To that end, his philanthropy-focused firm supports social enterprises in Ethiopia and requires that all travelers commit at least one percent of their trip budget to giving back. In the future, Jones says, "we plan to sell half the number of safaris and redistribute more to grass roots."
Jones is the founder of Journeys by Design and its sister not-for-profit Wild Philanthropy. An environmental scientist and Fellow of the Royal Geographic Society, he was raised in six African countries, and draws on his 'little black book' of contacts and experiences to design and guide unique and highly immersive frontier and off-google journeys across Africa. An advocate of low volume-high impact travel, Journeys by Design curates just 100 trips a year.
Additional Specialties: Philanthropic advisory services with support from sister not-for-profit Wild Philanthropy.
Language(s) Spoken: English and passable Amharic
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,500
Trip Planning Fees: None
Contact Info
will@journeysbydesign.com | + 44 (0) 1273 623 790 / +44 7881 628711 | Brighton, UK
Testimonial
"Will Jones continues to push the boundaries for travel in Africa. He always finds the best people. Once, when traveling through the salt flats of Ethiopia on the Eritrean border, the amazing guide Will found for us talked our way out of a very delicate situation because he knew the local chieftain so we could pass uninterrupted. Will creates the perfect balance of adventure, conservation, education and fun. He knows the continent better than any travel consultant and has forged partnerships with leaders in travel and conservation such as African Parks which allow us access to normally restricted areas." - Megan K.