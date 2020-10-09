Tesa Totengco

Totengco's expertise is in designing thoughtful journeys that lead to transformative experiences. She focuses on independent travel, boutique hotels, history, art, and particularly enjoys seeking out fantastic local restaurants and artisans whose skills have been passed down through generations. Some of her past itineraries have taken travelers to make pottery on a windswept isle in the Aegean; to climb to the top of Mt. Batur to watch the sun rise over Bali; and to ride horseback through Viñales' Valley of Silence in Cuba.