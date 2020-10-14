Suzy Mercien-Ferol

Brisbane-based advisor Mercien-Ferol speciality is luxury and ultra-luxury vacations. She seamlessly pulls off such over-the-top trips as a complex, seven-week diving bonanza in Tahiti and a private-jet culinary tour of South Australia. Her deep relationships — built over 27 years as an advisor — bring privileged access to experiences like tastings with top-tier winemakers and picnics set atop a pontoon above the Great Barrier Reef.
The clients she works with gravitate toward immersive experiences and like to balance daily adventure with nightly pampering at top-tier resorts. Mount Mulligan Lodge, a new outback station in Far North Queensland, fits that bill, with its riverside pavilions and what Mercien-Ferol dubs “quite possibly the best cuisine served in the Australian luxury lodges.” In Fiji, it means sending travelers to Kokomo Private Island, a resort that impressed her with “the warmth of its people” and “the bluest, clearest waters just a few steps from the villas.”
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Fiji and Tahiti
Languages Spoken: English and French
Minimum Daily Spend: $1,235 per person
Trip Planning Fees: $150
