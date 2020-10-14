Suzy Mercien-Ferol

The clients she works with gravitate toward immersive experiences and like to balance daily adventure with nightly pampering at top-tier resorts. Mount Mulligan Lodge, a new outback station in Far North Queensland, fits that bill, with its riverside pavilions and what Mercien-Ferol dubs “quite possibly the best cuisine served in the Australian luxury lodges.” In Fiji, it means sending travelers to Kokomo Private Island, a resort that impressed her with “the warmth of its people” and “the bluest, clearest waters just a few steps from the villas.”