Susan Neva

Neva, who grew up in South Africa and has more than 30 years of safari planning experience, makes it a point to understand the vision of each new client, whether it's a solo female traveler or a large multigenerational group. From there, she crafts itineraries that hit all the right notes, often incorporating stays on conservancies such as Namibia's Doro Nawas Camp or Kenya's Ol Donyo Lodge. Neva is a longtime supporter of conservancy-based travel—and family travel.