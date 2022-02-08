Susan Neva
Neva, who grew up in South Africa and has more than 30 years of safari planning experience, makes it a point to understand the vision of each new client, whether it's a solo female traveler or a large multigenerational group. From there, she crafts itineraries that hit all the right notes, often incorporating stays on conservancies such as Namibia's Doro Nawas Camp or Kenya's Ol Donyo Lodge. Neva is a longtime supporter of conservancy-based travel—and family travel.
"As a mother of four I understand the needs and attention spans of children at all ages, and know the right activities to keep them engaged, entertained, and to ensure a memorable family adventure," Neva says.
That knowledge extends to unusual requests, too. "I specialize in multi-trip country trips that have complex logistics. One of my clients, an avid photographer, once requested to take photos of flamingos, so I chartered a plane to fly him over Lake Bogoria in Kenya."
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $850 per person per day
Trip Planning Fees: $250 to be deducted from final invoice
Contact Info
susan@alluringafrica.com | 321-622-9378 | Los Angeles, CA