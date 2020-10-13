Steven Vigor

Once solely focused on Portugal’s Algarve region, Vigor has expanded his purview to the entire Iberian Peninsula. He’s equally at home planning expertly guided trips to Lisbon’s must-sees as he is charting an itinerary through the increasingly popular Azores. He and his team have visited every single town in Portugal, giving them encyclopedic knowledge on what’s worth seeing and what’s not. Some recent highlights include the New Year’s fireworks extravaganza on Madeira, the island off the coast of Morocco, where his clients watched from a private balcony. In the Azores, his travelers often swim with dolphins. In the Douro Valley, the buzzy wine region, Vigor introduces his guests to vitners and opens doors to hotels and villas among the vines. “Our preference is always to use high-end boutique hotels when available, but we always offer an affordable but very nice guest house depending on budget,” Vigor says. In fact, that level of customization follows with all the activities he recommends. “We don’t use any large suppliers — and most are very niche in what they offer,” he says. “A lot of them don’t even have a website!”