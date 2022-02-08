Stephanie Fisher

When it comes to traveling in the Middle East, Florida-based Fisher hones in on "moments where knowledge, meals, and stories are shared," from visiting the King Abdulaziz Camel Race Track in Saudi Arabia to tasting traditional slow-cooked kabsa lamb at a Bedouin-style dinner in the desert. "In the end, it's all about finding common ground," she says. She plans extravagant trips where cultural and culinary experiences introduce travelers to local history and traditional ingredients. On a 19-day journey, Fisher arranged a private charter to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, with viewings of the ancient city of Hegra and a stay at a luxe eco-resort in Ashar Valley before continuing on to Egypt to visit the temples of King Ramses II and take a guided tour through the Khan El Khalili Bazaar, the largest of its kind in the Middle East.