Sheree M. Mitchell  

"Sheree is by far the most amazing travel advisor I have had the chance to work with. My husband and I traveled with her company, Immersa Global, to Portugal right before the pandemic started. Sheree truly tailored the trip to exactly what we liked. As a young couple we wanted to explore, eat well and experience the real Portugal (not just the tourist side). Sheree went above and beyond in tailoring our trip to include wonderful museums and sites, local favorites for lunch and dinner and even dined with us on two occasions to give us the local experience. We traveled to nearby cities on day trips which we probably would never have done without her recommendation. When the world closed down due to COVID we were still in Portugal and Sheree made sure we were able to get home safely. We had to forfeit part of our trip and Sheree worked with hotels to get our room and board refunded even though that wasn't the hotel policy. You will not regret a trip with her. Her itineraries are superb! In fact, you'll wonder if every country has a Sheree you can travel with!"- Ali E.