Shelby Donley

Donley's focus is on leisure and wellness trips in places like the Galápagos Islands and Thailand. She can not only recommend the right location for surfing but will also help you find the right surf camp for your kids. Donley specializes in the top of the line, five-star luxury locales and yachts for a clientele who wants to ride the waves, then be lavished with service and style. And speaking of service and style, Donley also understands the latest trends in wellness destinations, not just because she recommends them, but because she's probably already been there since it's not just a profession, it's her lifestyle.