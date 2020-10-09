Shawna Huffman Owen

TRAVEL ADVISORY BOARD | FAMILY TRAVEL SPECIALIST
October 09, 2020

Huffman Owen, the president and CEO of Huffman Travel, excels at planning enriching family vacations, romantic getaways, and wellness-oriented itineraries around the world, specializing in her personal favorite destinations, Italy and France. Her itineraries, tailored to all ages, include visits to historic sites, outdoor adventures, and many more interactive experiences to ensure travelers connect with each destination.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Skiing, wellness travel, yacht charters

Languages Spoken: English

Minimum Daily Spend: None

Trip Planning Fees: Varies

Contact Info

shawna@huffmantravel.com | 312-257-2988 | Chicago, IL

www.huffmantravel.com

facebook.com/HuffmanTravel

twitter.com/Huffman_Travel

instagram.com/huffmantravel

linkedin.com/company/huffmantravel

