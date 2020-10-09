Shawna Huffman Owen

Huffman Owen, the president and CEO of Huffman Travel, excels at planning enriching family vacations, romantic getaways, and wellness-oriented itineraries around the world, specializing in her personal favorite destinations, Italy and France. Her itineraries, tailored to all ages, include visits to historic sites, outdoor adventures, and many more interactive experiences to ensure travelers connect with each destination.
ADDITIONAL SPECIALTIES: Skiing, wellness travel, yacht charters
Languages Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: None
Trip Planning Fees: Varies
shawna@huffmantravel.com | 312-257-2988 | Chicago, IL