Shalmali Rao Paterson

She’s able to open normally closed doors in enchanting cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur, connecting visitors with artisans, jewelers, and textile dealers. But her favorite trips lately have taken travelers into southern India for market tours, hiking, and wildlife spotting. As for new discoveries, a few hotels have caught Paterson’s eye. “The wonderful new Soho House hotel in Mumbai is one of the two Soho House offerings in Asia. It’s known for the wonderful beach front location and offers something different in the heart of town,” she says. “The sunset from the rooftop bar is the best in the city, and frequented by the local Bollywood film stars and celebrities. Six Senses, meanwhile, has a beautifully restored 14th-century fort in Rajasthan, which will open its doors later this year.” And cultural-focused trips “that are a bit more offbeat and specialist” are trending with Paterson’s clients. “Going off the beaten track and exploring the less visited regions is popular for repeat India visitors, including Northern Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, along with Ladakh Himalaya. Clients are wanting more train journeys incorporated into both India and Sri Lanka trips, as well.”