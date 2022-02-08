Scott Simpson
A South African, Simpson has a particular knack for honeymoons, arranging special moments for couples at such destination properties as Angama Mara and Lewa Wilderness, both in Kenya, and Wilderness Safaris camps in Botswana. He's got a particular knack for honeymoons, arranging special moments for couples at destination properties such as Angama Mara and Lewa Wilderness, both in Kenya, or Wilderness Safaris camps in Botswana. While the pandemic presented numerous challenges, Simpson says, one silver lining has been the fact that so many travelers are suddenly considering an African safari. "While our sister company, Exeter International, was unable to send clients to Europe, we received a solid stream of adventurous travelers who turned their attention to Africa," Simpson recalls. "Those trips that people were going to get to 'one day' have suddenly been moved forward."
Additional Specialties: Gorilla Trekking & Indian Ocean Islands
Language(s) Spoken: English
Minimum Daily Spend: $800 Per Person Per Day
Trip Planning Fees: None
Contact Info
scott@exetersafaris.com | 813 565 8060 | Tampa, Florida
Testimonial
"I have worked with Scott Simpson on multiple safaris and his level of service, kindness, and availability are exceptional. Scott knows Africa intimately, and customizes my trips to not only meet but far exceed my expectations. In fact, his insight and decades of experience designing customized safaris were incredibly valuable for me on my first safari as he explained what I could expect, what to pack, and how to experience the beauty and magic across Africa as a first timer. Since finding him years ago, I continue to recommend him to my friends, family, and colleagues. Scott is an A+ travel advisor who genuinely cares, is incredibly knowledgeable, and ensures every detail is in place." -Dr. Kristen D.