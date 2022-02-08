Scott Simpson

A South African, Simpson has a particular knack for honeymoons, arranging special moments for couples at such destination properties as Angama Mara and Lewa Wilderness, both in Kenya, and Wilderness Safaris camps in Botswana. He's got a particular knack for honeymoons, arranging special moments for couples at destination properties such as Angama Mara and Lewa Wilderness, both in Kenya, or Wilderness Safaris camps in Botswana. While the pandemic presented numerous challenges, Simpson says, one silver lining has been the fact that so many travelers are suddenly considering an African safari. "While our sister company, Exeter International, was unable to send clients to Europe, we received a solid stream of adventurous travelers who turned their attention to Africa," Simpson recalls. "Those trips that people were going to get to 'one day' have suddenly been moved forward."