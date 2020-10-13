Sandy Cunningham

Cunningham has pulled off multicountry jaunts with next-to-no notice and can tackle just about any request families throw her way. Lately, she’s been planning an increasing number of gorilla trekking trips to Rwanda. "Our clients have come back raving every time," she says. "I love Rwanda and love supporting this little gem of a country with such a big heart. Now with our partnership with the youth music mentoring program it opens up a huge new dimension to our clients going there." Elsewhere on the continent, she's seen an uptick in inquiries for East Africa, in particular Kenya and Tanzania, where she often recommends properties operated by Bush & Beyond and Nomad Tanzania. (Singita and Wilderness Safaris are two other operators she regularly recommends.) In the end, she says, it always comes down to the memories that visitors take home. "My clients are always seeking out real experiences, not canned, going behind the scenes, people to people," Cunningham notes. "This has always been my specialty, connecting people in out of this world places and watching the magic happen."