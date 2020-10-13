Richard Leonardi

Leonardi is a jack-of-all-trades, and he can arrange everything from a rafting excursion through the Amazon’s least-navigated stretches to a ballet-centric cultural immersion in Cuba. He’s noticed that families are enjoying adventure trips to Central and South America. Leonardi says, “Once the domain of a younger clientele, adventure trips are now the travel mode of choice for an increasing number of families. These multi-sport family itineraries are not just for fun, but create a stronger bonding between kids and parents. Comfort is not sacrificed with lodging in most cases, but relaxation has become a footnote or less.” Leonardi also sees Nicaragua once again calling his clients. “Nicaragua has been all but erased from the world travel map for two years due to protests in 2018 that were put down with savage harshness,” He says, “But the country has been peaceful since, and is reemerging as the best destination for authentic experiences only a 3 hour flight from the U.S.”