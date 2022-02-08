Rachel Shoemaker

Shoemaker creates trips tailored to a client's passions, whether they be horticultural (a jaunt through the famous gardens of the Cotswolds), historical (an itinerary based on the life of Winston Churchill), or sporting (cricket matches with stops at local pubs). Shoemaker is seeing great interest in going deep into the British countryside—rather than spending a full week in London and a few days in smaller villages, travelers want to spend more time out of the city than in it. "In the past it was all about the Cotswolds and Cornwall, but now it looks as though my clients want to travel further and explore a little deeper than they had before, with visits to Norfolk, and Devon," she says. Still, a visit to the capital is a must—and while in London, one of Shoemaker's recommendations is to visit the department store Fortnum & Mason. "They are the Queen's grocer, so when you visit you can try the Queen's favorite chocolates as well as sample the special blends of tea made especially for the Royal Household," she says.